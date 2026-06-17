Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Eduardo Aoudino, gambit, Gerardo Sandoval, Rogue X Gambit, steve orlando

Gambit: Gone #1 From Marvel In September, And Rogue X Gambit For 2027

Gambit: Gone #1 by Steve Orlando, Eduardo Aoudino and Gerardo Sandoval from Marvel In September, and Rogue X Gambit for 2027

Article Summary Marvel launches Gambit: Gone #1 on September 2, 2026, with Steve Orlando, Eduardo Aoudino, and Gerardo Sandoval.

Gambit: Gone spins two Gambits into one twisted story, following X-Men of Apocalypse ahead of its Omega finale.

Steve Orlando says writing two Gambits lets him double down on the Cajun’s swagger, chaos, and fan-favorite charm.

Random House Worlds adds more Gambit with Rogue x Gambit, a 2027 romance novel set against danger in New Orleans.

Lots of Gambits around right now. Well, there were two Rogues in the recent Age Of Revelation X-Men event, and now there are two Gambits the upcoming Gambit: Gone series by writer Steve Orlando, and artists Eduardo Aoudino and Gerardo Sandoval (one artist per Gambit). And this additional one is from Marvel's other Age of Apocalypse anniversary event, X-Men of Apocalypse, ahead of its August Omega finale. Two different Gambits, two stories, entwining like a double helix, in Gambit: Gone #1 (of 5) out for the 2nd of September 2026.

"Following up on the ending of Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo's X-Men of Apocalypse took me off-guard in the best way!" says Orlando in the announcement given by Marvel PR to Popverse. "I was lucky enough to work with the Cajun in X-Men Infinity–and we got on famously. The charisma, the pot-stirring, the swagger and confidence enlivened every scene he was in! For me, it's been that way since I first met him in 1992. So to find out we'd have not one, but TWO Gambits, well…I just had to roll the dice." And ahead of a third Gambit, as Channing Tatum is to play Gambit in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie.

But these aren't the only Gambits coming your way. Random House Worlds is to publish Rogue x Gambit (An X-Men Love Story), a new novel in which "Rogue and Gambit must work together to save New Orleans from destruction—as long as their complicated feelings for each other don't destroy them first". Writer unknown, but it will be published in hardcover for $30 on the 9th of February, just in time for Valentine's Day. So that's four Gambits coming one way or another, in the next few months… does that make Four Of A Kind? We do know how much Gambit likes to throw those playing cards. More in Marvel's September 2026 solicits and solicitations, probably dropping tomorrow.

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