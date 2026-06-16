Posted in: Comics | Tagged: andie tong, graphic novel, green lantern, minh le, tai pham, ya

Green Lantern Tai Pham Trilogy Ends: Destiny by Minh Lê & Andie Tong

The Green Lantern Tai Pham Trilogy concludes with Green Lantern: Destiny, the YA graphic novel by Minh Lê and Andie Tong, next year

Article Summary Green Lantern: Destiny ends the Green Lantern Tai Pham Trilogy from Minh Lê and Andie Tong, arriving April 6, 2027.

Tai Pham continues training with John Stewart while pushing the Justice League to see he is ready to join.

Sinestro heads for Earth, and Tai believes the Green Lantern Tai Pham Trilogy is building to its biggest threat yet.

Green Lantern: Legacy and Green Lantern: Alliance are available now ahead of Tai Pham’s final trilogy showdown.

Green Lantern: Destiny by writer Minh Lê and artist Andie Tong, concludes the Green Lantern Tai Pham trilogy that began with Green Lantern: Legacy and Green Lantern: Alliance with Tai Pham still training under Green Lantern John Stewart and trying to get the Justice League to let him join. It will be published in April 2027.

Green Lantern: Destiny

Written by Minh Lê

Art by Andie Tong

Sinestro is on his way to Earth…and the Justice League isn't ready.

At least, that's what Tai Pham believes. Continuing his training under the watchful eye of Green Lantern John Stewart, Tai knows Xander Griffin was just a distraction from Sinestro's more nefarious plans. And while the Yellow Lantern leader's imminent arrival has the Justice League concerned, Tai can't seem to convince them of just how helpful he could be in stopping Sinestro from taking over Earth—Tai is just a kid, after all. If only he could help prepare for what's coming! Can Tai find a way to convince the Justice League he should be an official member of the team? Find out in this thrilling conclusion to the trilogy that started in Green Lantern: Legacy and continued in Green Lantern: Alliance, from the acclaimed team of writer Minh Lê and artist Andie Tong.

$12.99 US | 144 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Trade Paperback | ISBN: 9781799505037

On Sale 4/6/27. Available for preorder soon.

The previous two volumes are available now:

Green Lantern: Legacy

by Minh Le, Andie Tong

From Minh Lê, award-winning author of Drawn Together and Let Me Finish! comes the tale of a new hero! Thirteen-year-old Tai Pham lives in the apartment above his grandmother's store, where his bedroom is crammed with sketchpads and comic books. But not even his most imaginative drawings could compare to the colorful adventure he's about to embark on. When Tai inherits his grandmother's jade ring, he soon finds out it's more than just a piece of jewelry. Suddenly he's inducted into a group of space cops known as the Green Lanterns. He is about to learn that being a superhero takes more than just a ring. Does Tai have the willpower and the imagination to uphold his ba's legacy.

by Minh Le, Andie Tong From Minh Lê, award-winning author of Drawn Together and Let Me Finish! comes the tale of a new hero! Thirteen-year-old Tai Pham lives in the apartment above his grandmother's store, where his bedroom is crammed with sketchpads and comic books. But not even his most imaginative drawings could compare to the colorful adventure he's about to embark on. When Tai inherits his grandmother's jade ring, he soon finds out it's more than just a piece of jewelry. Suddenly he's inducted into a group of space cops known as the Green Lanterns. He is about to learn that being a superhero takes more than just a ring. Does Tai have the willpower and the imagination to uphold his ba's legacy. Green Lantern: Alliance

by Minh Le, Andie Tong

Tai Pham struggles with balancing school, his work in the family business, his friendships, and his new Green Lantern responsibilities. But Kid Flash arrives on the scene to become the super-hero partner Tai just might need. One of Book Riot's Best Books of 2022! It's only been a few months since Green Lantern Tai Pham inherited his ring from his ba and defeated his nemesis, Xander Griffin. But Tai knows their last battle was only the beginning–and even though no one believes him, Tai is determined to prove that Xander is up to his old tricks again. When a string of fires start popping up around Coast City, Tai finds himself stretched thin as he struggles to keep up with school, training, working at the store, and following Xander's trail. That is, until a new hero, known as Kid Flash, shows up on the scene with an offer to help. Can the heroes find the arsonist before it's too late?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!