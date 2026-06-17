Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Clayface, nick dragotta, scott snyder

Absolute Clayface And Absolute Batman #21 (Spoilers)

Absolute Clayface And Absolute Batman #21 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #21 delivers Bruce Wayne’s first tense meeting with Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, high above Gotham.

We also learn more about the upcoming Absolute Clayface debut.

Absolute Clayface emerges as a tragic sculptor of flesh and souls, able to shift between liquid mud and solid form.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta set up Absolute Batman #23, where Clayface may become a twisted mirror of Batman.

As promised by Scott Snyder (and leaked by Bleeding Cool), Absolute Batman #21, published today, includes the moment in which "Jack Grimm meets Bruce Wayne, the Absolute Joker meets the Absolute Batman, high up in the city along a stray girder…

And as Jack Grimm has it out with Bruce Wayne about both their little secrets, so Jack Grimm sets up the next piece on his chessboard to follow Absolute Scarecrow and the death of Jim Gordon… Clayface. As he reveals that he is plans for what he wants Absolute Batman to be…

Moulding him as much as Clayface moulds himself, and also developed by Jack Grimm's Ark M prison and genetic experimental institute. And giving him the Batman look…

We have previously got an idea of who this Absolute Clayface is, not just a shapeshifter who turns into people; but someone who sees himself as both a sculptor of flesh and souls.

We are told that Absolute Clayface, or Clay, starts with this base form but should be a sculptor, finding the soul in his art, a work in progress. He can move in a liquid or solid form. can be liquid mud, with added plasticity when wet, hard when dry or fired. Puddles of mud act like shadows that follow him. His trapped souls sculpt him, and he will become Absolute Batman, saying, "We are all works in progress." And we can see that confrontation… after all those who step in his mud, pass the template of themselves to Clay…

It turns Clayface into a tragic, almost philosophical horror figure, a tormented artist who sees humanity as raw material to be sculpted. But what will Jack Grimm have him do to Absolute Batman? Aside from fighting him? Absolute Batman #21 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published today by DC Comics…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta

THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #23

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN VS. BATMAN! In a climactic showdown, Batman is forced to battle an unyielding enemy in not just the Robins but in himself. More than one dead character signals a call for help…and a symbol of hopelessness as more friends become enemies. $4.99 8/12/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!