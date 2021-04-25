Alan Moore and Jim Lee WildC.A.T.S Original Artwork At Auction

As part of Heritage Auction's 2021 April 25-26 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122117 running right now, there's a singe page of original artwork from WildCATS #31, the final page of that issue written by Alan Moore, drawn by Jim Lee and Richard Bennett, with Tao exposing himself to the reader as the Machiavellian monster that he is.

Heritage Auctions, when selling artwork, naturally concentrate on the artist and the art shown, and the author is often not credited. Especially in pages, such as this, where the lettering was done separately from the boards. But for some, knowing that an Alan Moore page, especially one drawn by Jim Lee, is up for auction, might draw a greater crowd that just Jim Lee alomne – sizeable though it is.

Here's the listing, currently up at $400. With, I believe it is called, plenty of room to grow. Especially with the news that WildStorm characters are giving a greater prominence in upcoming DC Comics titles…

Jim Lee and Richard BennettWildC.A.T.s: Covert Action Team#31 Story Page 24 Original Art (Image, 1996). Jim Lee's contribution to earlier years of Image remains some of the best to this day. Offered is the last splash page from the issue. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75". Light handling wear and signed by the art team at the top right. In Excellent condition.

And for those who want a little cheaper Jim Lee experience, the final page from Divine Right: The Adventures Of Max Faraday #11 is also up for auction written by Jim Lee and Scott Lobdell, with – I think – layouts by Lee and finished by Carlos D'Anda. And as a result only up for $105 right now…

Jim Lee, Carlos D'Anda and Richard Bennett Divine Right #11 Story Page 21 Original Art (DC, 1999). Max causes Army missiles to self launch on this page by script and pencils by Image co-founder and artist extraordinaire Jim Lee. Ink over graphite, blue pencil, and Zipatone on Bristol board with an image area of 7.75" x 11.5". Faint spots of smudging, and signed by the art team in upper right. In Excellent condition.

It's not like Jim Lee is drawing many pages these days as Publisher of DC Comics…