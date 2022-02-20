Alan Moore, GRRM, More in Heroes for Hope Starring X-Men, at Auction

Not only was this 1985 Marvel release done for a charitable cause, but it's further testimony to just how cool it is that I had a very hard time choosing a couple of contributors to put in the headline out of the long, ridiculously impressive list of credits for this issue. Heroes for Hope Starring the X-Men #1 was put together in 1985 in reaction to the Ethiopian famine of the mid-1980s. The comic included work from an astounding group of creators, including Stan Lee and John Buscema; Stephen King and Bernie Wrightson; Alan Moore and Richard Corben; Harlan Ellison, Frank Miller, and Bill Sienkiewicz; Mike Baron and Steve Rude, Howard Chaykin inked by Walt Simonson; John Byrne and Terry Austin; George R.R. Martin and Herb Trimpe; Steve Englehart, Paul Gulacy and Bob Layton; Bruce Jones and Gray Morrow; Jo Duffy and John Bolton; Chris Claremont and Brian Bolland; Ann Nocenti and Mike Kaluta; Ed Bryant and Brent Anderson; Bill Mantlo and Charles Vess, and more — and featuring an iconic X-Men / Wolverine cover by Arthur Adams. An incredibly cool piece of 1980s Marvel, there's a Heroes for Hope Starring the X-Men #1 (Marvel, 1985) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages up for auction in this week's 2022 February 20-21 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122208 at Heritage Auctions.

As then-Marvel EIC Jim Shooter explained in an editorial in the issue, "One night, a few months ago, artist Jim Starlin called me at home to propose an idea that his friend and fellow artist Berni Wrightson had suggested to him — that Marvel Comics publish a special issue of The X-Men, a benefit book for famine relief in Africa. Jim and Berni wanted to do the book as a "jam", with as many artists and writers contributing, which would enable us to bring a small army of outstanding talents together on the project, making it a real event. I thought it was a great idea. The next morning I pitched it to Publisher Mike Hobson and President Jim Galton. . . . Jim and Berni recruited the artists. Chris Claremont . . . quickly volunteered to recruit writers, and to help . . . coordinate the entire project."

The release had reportedly raised $150,000 for the American Friends Service Committee by early 1986. An iconic and unique 1980s X-Men comic, there's a Heroes for Hope Starring the X-Men #1 (Marvel, 1985) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages up for auction in this week's 2022 February 20-21 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122208 at Heritage Auctions.

Heroes for Hope Starring the X-Men #1 (Marvel, 1985). Stephen King scripts. Famine relief issue. Arthur Adams cover. Brian Bolland, John Byrne, Richard Corben, Paul Gulacy, Michael Kaluta, Frank Miller, John Romita Jr., and Bernie Wrightson art.