Alien #2 Preview: Some Things are Better Off Left Buried

Alien #2

by Declan Shalvey & Andrea Broccardo, cover by Dike Ruan

BETTER OFF BURIED! Talbot Engineering Inc. is under new management, but the organization's brilliant chief scientist, Batya Zhan, is not willing to give up her coded work to this unexpected threat without a fight. Over at Zhan's dig site, the intruders drill into the ice of the moon colony's surface only to discover hundreds of dark, black, frozen bodies. With daylight quickly dwindling away, it's anyone's guess what horrors will emerge in the black of night and from the cold of the ice.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 190 per carton

On sale May 31, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620599800211

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620599800216 – ALIEN 2 FELIPE MASSAFERA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620599800221 – ALIEN 2 DAVE JOHNSON VARIANT – $4.99 US

