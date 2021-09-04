Amazing Spider-Man #73 Preview: Kindred's Identity Revealed! Spoilers

Amazing Spider-Man #73 is in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, the penultimate issue of Nick Spencer's run as writer on the title before he leaves for Substack forever. And this preview offers a shocking reveal: Gwen Stacy is Kindred?! Could this shocking spoiler possibly be true, or is it a swerve? And if Gwen really is back, will we get to see her explore more of that hot romance with Norman Osborn from the Sins Past story? God, we hope so. Check out the preview below.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73 SINW
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210539
JUN210541 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73 BALDEON HANDBOOK VAR SINW – $3.99
(W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley
• We can't tell you a single thing that happens here without spoiling just about every issue that comes out between the time you're reading this and when ASM #73 comes out.
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/8/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUN210539 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73 SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210541 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73 BALDEON HANDBOOK VAR SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) David Baldeon, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210539 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73 SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210539 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73 SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210539 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73 SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210539 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73 SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210539 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73 SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.