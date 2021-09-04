Amazing Spider-Man #73 Preview: Kindred's Identity Revealed! Spoilers

Amazing Spider-Man #73 is in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, the penultimate issue of Nick Spencer's run as writer on the title before he leaves for Substack forever. And this preview offers a shocking reveal: Gwen Stacy is Kindred?! Could this shocking spoiler possibly be true, or is it a swerve? And if Gwen really is back, will we get to see her explore more of that hot romance with Norman Osborn from the Sins Past story? God, we hope so. Check out the preview below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73 SINW

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210539

JUN210541 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73 BALDEON HANDBOOK VAR SINW – $3.99

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley

• We can't tell you a single thing that happens here without spoiling just about every issue that comes out between the time you're reading this and when ASM #73 comes out.

Rated T+

In Shops: 9/8/2021

SRP: $3.99