Amazing Spider-Man #9 Preview: Spidey's Shocking New Low

Peter Parker faces his greatest challenge yet in Amazing Spider-Man #9 as Shocker and the Aftershocks test his limits after a devastating defeat!

SPIDER-MAN'S SHOCKING DEFEAT! Battered and broken following his battle with HELLGATE, SPIDER-MAN needs to level up if he's going to survive the next round. Peter Parker is a different man following Hellgate's revelation. But MARY JANE WATSON has a revelation of her own to share! And the first foes to put Spidey's strength to the test are SHOCKER and his new allies, THE AFTERSHOCKS!

Amazing Spider-Man #9

by Joe Kelly & Michael Dowling, cover by John Romita Jr.

SPIDER-MAN'S SHOCKING DEFEAT! Battered and broken following his battle with HELLGATE, SPIDER-MAN needs to level up if he's going to survive the next round. Peter Parker is a different man following Hellgate's revelation. But MARY JANE WATSON has a revelation of her own to share! And the first foes to put Spidey's strength to the test are SHOCKER and his new allies, THE AFTERSHOCKS!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Aug 06, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621001500911

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960621001500916 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001500917 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9 EMA LUPACCHINO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001500921 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001500931 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9 NETHO DIAZ VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

