Posted in: Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Atom! Freeman, Blake Kobashigawa, Chris Yates, Executive Cleaning, Katii O'Brien, Prana, skybound, Trevor Richardson

Prana, Skybound, Jealous Of The Marvel Psychodrama, Want In…

Skybound hires Katii O'Brien and promotes Blake Kobashigawa, as Prana DMS hires Chris Yates and Trevor Richardson

Article Summary Amid the Marvel Psychodrama hiring frenzy, Skybound adds Katii O'Brien as Senior Editor and expands its comics bench.

Skybound promotes Blake Kobashigawa to VP, Publishing Operations, boosting global growth, licensing, and distribution.

Prana DMS launches a crowdfunding division, hiring Chris Yates to lead crowdfunding strategy, PR, and creator outreach.

Trevor Richardson joins Prana DMS as Lead Graphic Designer and producer, deepening its publishing and YouTube push.

Marvel Comics is hiring and firing everyone right now, it seems, part of their "Executive Cleaning". And it seems that this collective loss of minds is infectious in the comics industry right now. As of today, Prana Direct Market Solutions and Skybound Entertainment are also announcing new hires, even though I would normally be off the clock, planning an early night so I can see my parents tomorrow. It's just not that kind of day today, it seems. Skybound Entertainment has hired Senior Editor Katii O'Brien to its comics division and promoted Blake Kobashigawa to VP, Publishing Operations. Prana Direct Market Solutions has also announced its new Crowdfunding Division to service those turning to crowdfunding. Chris Yates has been hired as Crowdfunding and PR Manager, and Trevor Richardson as Lead Graphic Designer and Producer of Prana's YouTube channel, Comic Industry Insiders LIVE. I've been on that, you know. They won't let me back on.

Previously, Katii O'Brien was an Editor for eleven years at Dark Horse Comics, where she ran the Hellboy Universe line. At Skybound as Senior Editor, Katii O'Brien will be taking over Capes as well as developing a new slate of original and licensed projects. "Skybound has the best editors in comics, and we're proud to have Katii O'Brien join as Senior Editor. Katii's edited some of my favorite comics of the past decade, and it's thrilling to see her cooking up my new favorites already," said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP, Publisher. "Skybound also has some of the biggest and best franchises in comics, including Invincible and Hasbro's Energon Universe, and Blake Kobashigawa supercharges our publishing plans and gets our titles into the hands of readers all over the globe." "I'm so thrilled to join Skybound, home of some of the greatest comics ever made, and to be part of a team that is committed to telling incredible stories by expanding legacy titles in exciting ways as well as launching original, new books." said O'Brien. "I look forward to many years of working with this passionate team and a host of amazing creators."

Blake Kobashigawa, with seven years in Marketing at DC, and years as SVP Sales, Marketing at IDW joined Skybound as Senior Director, Business Development. And has now been promoted to VP, Publishing Operations of Skybound's comic arm. "Since joining the company in 2023, Kobashigawa has taken Skybound's best-in-class licensing program to new heights, growing the Energon Universe's global publishing footprint and expanding partnerships with Universal Studios, LEGO, and Marvel. His new role will focus on operational efficiency and publishing planning, as well as strategic growth through traditional and non-traditional distribution channels, new product development, crowdfunding, and foreign licensing. "

Chris Yates was Head Of Development & Marketing at Massive Publishing, Creative Acquisitions Coordinator at Walt Disney Television and Media Rights Co-Ordinator at United Talent Agency, specialising in comic book adaptations, but has been doing a lot of freelance crowdfunding promotion work. As Crowdfunding and PR Manager, Chris Yates will oversee strategy, planning, execution, and creator interviews across all of Prana's clients' crowdfunding projects and PR relations. "I can't speak highly enough of Chris, or his work. If I'm being honest, before he came to work with us, we watched what he did in public for ideas to steal. I'm looking forward to folks watching what Prana does for our clients with the same plunderous intentions," said Prana founder, Atom! Freeman.

Trevor Richardson is also Massive Publishing alumni, where he was Head of Distribution, helping launch the publisher as operations manager, editor, cover artist, and colourist. Before that he was VP of Acquisitions at Starburns Industries, developing projects with creators including Dan Harmon, Dino Stamatopoulos, Patton Oswalt, Paul F. Tompkins, and Jeff B. Davis, Brand Manager at Diamond Comic Distributors, managing Valiant, Oni Press, and Vault Comics, and before that Founder and Managing Editor or The Subtopian Press, "Ever work with someone and never forget what a joy it was and you never stop looking for a chance to do it again? That's Trevor. His talent and drive to experiment made him a valued vendor rep and I can't wait to see how Prana grows with him leveraging it for our team and clients," continued Atom. "Tune in every Tuesday at 2pm EST to watch it happen LIVE!"

Okay, anyone more for any more? Is DC Comics going to hire CB Cebulski as its in-house chef? Is Lunar going to go exclusive with Penguin for Antarctica? Is Bleeding Cool going to promote Jude Terror to Chief A.I. Mocker? I wouldn't put it past anyone.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!