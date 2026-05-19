Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pirate

New LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Iconic Pirate Ship Set Sail from LEGO

Set sail on the seven seas in style as LEGO is back with a new Pirate themed Creator 3 in 1 set that is ready for an adventure

Article Summary LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Iconic Pirate Ship delivers a 1,074-piece pirate adventure with sails, cannons, treasure, and sea monster fun.

This pirate set rebuilds into a pirate fortress or twin battle boats, giving builders three swashbuckling ways to play.

Five characters, including four pirate minifigures and one skeleton, plus maps and weapons, bring pirate stories to life.

LEGO’s new pirate ship set is up for pre-order now at $109.99 ahead of its June 1, 2026 release on the LEGO Store.

LEGO is turning a box of bricks into a full-blown high-seas adventure packed with treasure, skeletons, sea monsters, and swashbuckling fun. Coming in at 1,074 pieces, this new LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set lets builders command their very own Iconic Pirate Ship with working cannons, towering sails, and a crow's nest. That is not all: this main set features a hidden treasure stash and a terrifying octopus-like creature lurking beneath the waves. LEGO Creator 3-in-1 sets are a great way to expand your creativity and LEGO collection, with not just one but three unique builds for non-stop adventures.

This LEGO Creator adventure does not stop there, because the same pieces can also transform into a dangerous pirate fortress or a pair of smaller battle boats ready for battle. The set includes four LEGO Pirate minifigures, along with one LEGO Skeleton, as well as weapons, maps, and accessories to help you own the seven seas. Create whatever build suits your collection, and pre-orders for the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Iconic Pirate Ship are already live on LEGO Store for $109.99 with a June 1, 2026, release.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Iconic Pirate Ship

"Play out swashbuckling adventures with this LEGO® Creator 3 in 1 Iconic Pirate Ship (31387) building toy for boys and girls ages 9 and up. This set is packed with plenty of features and offers 3 building options with the same bricks. Kids can create a large vessel featuring a moving anchor, posable sails, 2 cannons to fight off a sea monster with posable tentacles, a cabin with a desk and chair, a moving ship's wheel, a secret compartment with a treasure chest and a crow's nest."

"Remove a section of deck to reveal the toy boat's hold. Rebuild into a buccaneer's castle with a tower, pier and palm tree, which can be opened in the middle to reveal several rooms and a cave, or 2 smaller twin ships for kids to role-play battles. The playset includes 5 minifigure characters, 4 pirates and 1 skeleton, with lots of accessories for extra fun. Models cannot be built simultaneously. Set contains 1,074 pieces."

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