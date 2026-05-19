Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Chuck Brown, Paulo H. Mel, red sonja, vampirella

Vampirella Vs Red Sonja: Red City by Chuck Brown & Paulo H. Mel

Vampirella Vs Red Sonja: Red City, continuing The Project storyline, with Chuck Brown and Paulo H. Mel from Dynamite in August 2026

Article Summary Vampirella Vs Red Sonja: Red City hits from Dynamite in August 2026, a new one-shot continuing The Project saga.

Chuck Brown and Paulo H. Mel team Vampirella and Red Sonja in the Red City, a nightmare realm of magic and vampires.

Dyna Might joins Vampirella Vs Red Sonja as the heroines recruit allies to escape a brutal city of barbarians.

The crossover builds on Dan Abnett’s Project-era stories while spotlighting the roots and histories of both icons.

Dynamite Entertainment are to publish a new Vampirella Vs Red Sonja one-shot, Red City, by Chuck Brown and Paulo H. Mel. With covers from Sebastian Piriz, Diego Yapur and Ivy Cosplay as both characters. Collectors have the option to pursue the chase, with a premium mystery blind bag available that includes three limited-edition variants of the issue.

"Vampirella and Red Sonja are trapped in a melting pot of magic, vampires, and barbarians known as the Red City. They'll have to recruit some of their recent superpowered allies along the way, including the heroic Dyna Might, to work together and escape this city of nightmares to get back home."

Previously, Dan Abnett wrote about Vampirella and Red Sonja both being recruited by The Project in Red Sonja: The Superpowers, Vampirella: The Dark Powers, and capped off with Vampirella vs Red Sonja, all now collected. Now Chuck Brown or Bitter Root, Aquaman, Titans, and Disney Villains: Scar, and Paulo H. Mel of Transformers: Song of Jupiter, We Wicked Ones continue that story with Vampirella Vs Red Sonja: Red City. "The art, plot, and settings of Vampirella vs. Red Sonja take the characters back to their roots in a melting pot of Warriors, Blood, Swords, Magic, and Bikinis," said writer Chuck Brown.

Vampirella was created by Forrest J. Ackerman and Trina Robbins as a female vampire host in Warren Publishing's black-and-white horror comics anthology Vampirella #1 in 1969, alongside other horror comic magazines Creepy and Eerie. Writer-editor Archie Goodwin then developed into a dramatic character in her own stories from 1970 on. Harris Publications published the final issue of that original series up until 1983. In the nineties, Harris revived the property and brought on high-profile modern creators such as Kurt Busiek, Adam Hughes, Alan Moore, Warren Ellis, Mark Millar, and more. The character was bought by Dynamite, who have published many new Vampirella series, including the current ongoing series of series written by Christopher Priest. Red Sonja was created by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith based on material by Conan creator and pulp writer Robert E. Howard. Red Sonja first appeared in Conan the Barbarian #23 and #24, part of Thomas and BWS's initial run that established Conan in comic books and would later make Red Sonja an iconic comic book character as well.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!