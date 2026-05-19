Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Future Foundation Thing & Invisible Woman 2-Pack Arrives from Hasbro

Clear some space on your shelves as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Marvel Legends including the Future Foundation

The Future Foundation is a scientific superhero team that Reed Richards created after the "death" of the Human Torch in Marvel Comics. It was formed as an evolution of the Fantastic Four, focusing on solving humanity's greatest problems. They would do this through intelligence, innovation, and cooperation rather than the destructive superhero battles. The main four members of the team were Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Spider-Man, who would take over Johnny's responsibilities.

Hasbro is finally bringing the Marvel Comics Future Foundation to life with two sets of 2-Pack Marvel Legends sets. One of which is that Invisible Woman and The Thing are ready for action in their new black-and-white Future Foundation outfits. Both figures are loaded with accessories, including a variety of force-field effects for Sue and two swappable head sculptures. The Thing, on the other hand, gets an extra pair of clobberin' hands and a secondary angry portrait. These figures will pair well with the Marvel Legends Mr. Fantastic & Spider-Man 2-Pack that is also coming soon. Pre-orders are set to go live on Hasbro Pulse on May 27, with a Fall 2026 release date.

Marvel Legends – Future Foundation Thing & Invisible Woman

"Reeling from the apparent death of her brother Johnny Storm, Invisible Woman embraces the tenets of the Future Foundation hoping to change the world forever while acting as Regent of Old Atlantis. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Future Foundation Marvel's The Thing & Marvel's Invisible Woman Two-Pack figure set!"

"These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters in their B&W Future Foundation costumes from Marvel's Fantastic Four comics. This Marvel action figure set comes with 9 accessories: 2 alternate hands, and alt head for the ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing, and 2 alt hands, invisible force shield, and invisible force effects for Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman."

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