Andrew MacLean's Head Lopper Back For A Tenth Birthday

Article Summary Head Lopper returns in April 2026 with an all-new arc, celebrating its 10th anniversary at Image Comics.

Andrew MacLean promises kinetic action, dark humor, and a perfect jumping-on point for new readers.

Norgal and Agatha face deadly new quests, picking up right after the original Head Lopper finale.

Extra-length first issue features multiple covers and launches just months after Death Fight Forever.

"Longtime Head Lopper fans will have something to celebrate this Spring with the highly anticipated return of Andrew MacLean's beloved adventure comic. An all-new story arc of the ongoing series will kick off with an extra-length issue in April from Image Comics—just in time to mark the 10 year anniversary of its original launch. MacLean's masterclass in kinetic action and dark humor will be on full display in Head Lopper (2026) #1. Witness Norgal behead mythic beasts while his chatty, severed-witch-head companion, Agatha, provides relentless sass. It's visually stunning, high-fantasy carnage that proves decapitation is better with company."

"Narschlahn is calling me back! It's been a decade of Head Lopper, and yet, the world feels more alive with every stroke of the pen," said MacLean. "Huge thanks to Image Comics for their incredible support of this relaunch. This new chapter is the perfect entry point for new readers, while rewarding veterans with a story that picks up right after the original series' finale." Priced at $5.99 for 80 pages, Head Lopper #1 arrives just months after MacLean's other Image Comics project, Death Fight Forever, launching this Wednesday…

HEAD LOPPER #1

2026-04-22 | 64 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $5.99 US

FANTASY

Celebrating TEN YEARS! Head Lopper is back! With the dark forces of Mung dogging their every step, Norgal and Agatha embark on a quest to find the heart of the demigod Sobeshk, the next name on Norgal's kill list.

STORY AND ART: ANDREW MACLEAN

COVER A: ANDREW MACLEAN

COVER B: JAMES HARREN

Head Lopper #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, 22nd of April.

Cover A by Andrew Maclean – Lunar Code 0226IM0299

Cover B by James Harren – Lunar Code 0226IM0300

Cover C by 1:25 copy incentive by Jim Rugg – Lunar Code 0226IM0301

Cover D by 1:10 copy incentive by Dylan Burnett – Lunar Code 0226IM0302

Cover E by 1:10 copy incentive by Jeffrey Alan Love – Lunar Code 0226IM0303

Cover F by 1:25 copy incentive by Alex Horley – Lunar Code 0226IM0304

Cover G by Sketch Cover – Lunar Code 0226IM0305

