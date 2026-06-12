Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: bethesda, Fallout, Heather Antos

Heather Antos Really Wants To Do A Fallout Comic, But Bethesda Doesn't

IDW senior group editor Heather Antos really wants to do a Fallout comic book series with Gerry Duggan and Ryan Brown, but Bethesda doesn't...

Article Summary IDW editor Heather Antos says Fallout is her dream comic, but Bethesda has explicitly resisted more Fallout storytelling.

Antos argues the Fallout universe is ideal for comics, with rich lore, dark humor, horror, and endless wasteland tales.

She names Gerry Duggan as her ideal Fallout writer and Ryan Brown as the artist for its weird ghouls and unsettling tone.

Fallout has only dabbled in comics before, with a Penny Arcade strip tied to Fallout 3, but no full series has followed.

Talking on the CreatorXCreator podcast from IDW Publishing, senior group editor Heather Antos shared her dream comics project with fellow IDW editor Jake Thomas. Heather Antos said, "My pitch for a property that has never been comics, and I don't think will ever be comics, but like, God, if I haven't tried so hard to get an in, in order to make them comics. Fallout.

Fallout is the franchise of post-apocalyptic role-playing video games created by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, and owned by Bethesda Softworks, set in the first half of the 3rd millennium, that follows the descendants of survivors of a mutually destructive nuclear exchange between the United States and China in the middle of the 21st century. The games share an atompunk, retrofuturistic setting and artwork influenced by the post-war culture of the 1950s United States, with its combination of hope for technology's promises and the looming fear of nuclear annihilation. It was recently adapted into a TV series by Amazon Prime.

But not comics. Not yet, maybe not ever. Heather Antos says, "The Fallout universe is so ripe for continued storytelling. There are hundreds and hundreds of years. And what I think is so interesting and what they did really well with those games, right, is that they truly created a universe versus just a character you're attached to. They created a universe that is so fascinating and full of interesting characters, right? I just think that works so well for the mechanics of what comics are. I would especially love a Gerry Duggan Fallout story, cause he just does that dark, uncomfortable humour. Fallout is so weird, so uncomfortable, so unsettling, but there is a lot of heart to those stories at the end of the day, and no one does that better than Gerry Duggan. Deadpool himself is basically a creature of the wasteland."

She had an artist in mind as well. "I don't know if it's the proper pairing, but an artist that I think would also kill at this is Ryan Brown. He does this goofy comedy like weird stuff. But he also draws horror really well, too, which not a lot of people know. But he draws really, really good horror. So, I just think he would do some very funny, interesting stuff with all the ghouls and everything in that universe. So, if one day I ever get to make Fallout comics, even though they've very explicitly said they're not interested in doing additional storytelling… one day, one day."

The thing is, it did happen a bit. Twenty years ago, they got Tycho and Gabe of Penny Arcade to create a Fallout strip. for the launjch of Fallout 3..

…but it's been a couple of decades now. Bethesda Softworks? Your move, your move…

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