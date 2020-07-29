Ann Nocenti, David Aja's The Seeds (Finally) Concludes For Christmas

A lot of comic books have been delayed this year due to the global shutdown. But acclaimed enviro-thriller The Seeds by Ann Nocenti and David Aja is in a league of its own. The Seeds #3 was due to be published in October 2018. It was then delayed until the beginning of March 2019. That didn't happen either.

And now Dark Horse and Berger Books seems to have decided to skip the rest of the individual issues and just publish the whole thing in Christmas week, December 23rd, 2020.

From esteemed comic all-stars, legendary writer Ann Nocenti (Daredevil, Ruby Falls) and Eisner Award winning artist David Aja (Hawkeye, Immortal Iron Fist ), the hotly anticipated The Seeds miniseries reaches its breathtaking conclusion in a deluxe collected trade paperback arriving December 23, 2020. Eco-fiction tech thriller-meets-love-story, The Seeds is set in a broken-down world, where a rebellious group of ruthless romantics have fled a tech-obsessed society to create their own… and a few cantankerous aliens have come to harvest the last seeds of humanity. When one of them falls in love with a human, idealistic journalist Astra stumbles into the story of a lifetime, only to realize that if she reports it, she'll destroy the last hope of a dying planet. How far will she go for the truth?

Ann Nocenti states "I'm so thrilled to finally to share our hopeful dystopian tale The Seeds with everyone. Grateful for the patience of the readers for our slow-growing Seeds. At this point the characters feel like family, even our nasty aliens. And who knows? Maybe all the world needs is a love story between an alien and a human to lead us someplace better…" while David Aja follows up with "Maybe I can say what the aliens actually told me. They came one night, it was a big dazzling spaceship. Or maybe it was a streetlight, I'm not sure. But I heard a voice. And that voice told me "feed the naked. And buy The Seeds." Publisher Karen Berger adds "It's wonderful to be publishing The Seeds, by two tremendous talents at the top of their game. It's timely, subversive and oh-so-telling.

The Seeds will be in comic shops for December 23rd, 2020 and everywhere else by January 5th 2021. Honestly,m this time. Dark Horse Comics made issue 1 and 2 returnable some time ago…