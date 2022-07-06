Another Deal With The Devil For Peter- Amazing Spider-Man #5 Spoilers

Six months ago, Peter Parker – Spider-Man – did something very bad. We don't yet know what, but it alienated his girlfriend Mary Jane, his friends, relatives, and fellow superheroes. And at the end of the first arc, before Amaxing Spider-Man #6 – or #900 – we still don't know. But it does see Peter Parker do a deal with the Devil. Or rather a Devil. And not Mephisto this time.

As gangster Tombstone, taking over the Kingpin's territory, seems to have found Spider-Man fighting alongside him, against the other gangs doing similar.

And no one trusts Tombstone over what went down. Well, why would they?

And Spider-Man, now with as lumpy a face as Tombstone, also knows how it would look.

That's a deal with the devil. If Tombstone doesn't extend his reach, doesn't kill too many people, doesn't cause a ruckus, Spider-Man will turn a blind eye to his criminal empire. With great power comes compromised responsibilities. But Felicia Hardy can see he is not the man he once was.

And while we are left not knowing what went down with Mary Jane, why she is living with Paul, whoever he is, and who the children are who call her "Mommy", we do get a tease of another possibility.

Deal with the devil, Spider-Man, it's a deal with the devil. What will #900 bring??

