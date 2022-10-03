Ant-Man #4 Preview: Age of Ant-Men Forever

Ant-Men across time must band together in the future to stop Ultron in this anniversary finale preview of Ant-Man #4. Check out the preview below.

Ant-Man #4

by Al Ewing & Tom Reilly, cover by Tom Reilly

Who is the mysterious Ant-Man of the future who the past Ant-Men keep bumping into? Find out here as the Ant-Man of 2549 recruits Hank Pym, Eric O'Grady and Scott Lang to take on a godlike Ultron! Don't miss this epic anniversary finale as the Ant-Man of past, present and future come together to save the world!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620280500411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620280500421 – ANT-MAN 4 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $3.99 US

