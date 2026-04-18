Posted in: Archie, Comics | Tagged: jughead, Semiquincentennial, Tom King

Archie Comics July 2026 Full Solicits With Tom King Writing Jughead

Archie Comics' Full Solicits and Solicitations for July 2026, with Tom King writing Jughead in Piemageddon

Article Summary Tom King debuts as Jughead writer for Archie Comics with the explosive one-shot Piemageddon in July 2026

Archie Comics spotlights America's 250th anniversary with a special one-shot celebrating classic U.S. stories

Betty & Veronica get a swimsuit special, showcasing iconic pin-ups, fashion, and beach adventures

Little Archie #1 returns in a full facsimile edition, honoring Bob Bolling's legendary 1956 classic

Former CIA operative, now writer of Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Vision, Mister Miracle, Omega Men, as well as the new Lanterns TV show and the upcoming Archie movie, is writing the new Jughead series from Archie Comics, Piemageddon, to be drawn by Kevin Keller-creator and longstanding Archie writer/artist, Dan Parent… here are Archie Comics' full solicits and solicitations for July 2026…. as well as a celebration of America's Semiquincentennial.

JUGHEAD PIEMAGGEDDON (ONE SHOT)

(W) Tom King (A) Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Rosario Tito Pena

This is it—the hottest comic of the summer, fresh out of the oven! The incomparable writer TOM KING (of the upcoming Archie movie!) teams up with legendary artist Dan Parent to present one of the wildest events to ever take place in the Archie Universe! Picture it: Riverdale, some year A.D. What was supposed to start out as a showcase of Jughead's pie-eating skills morphed into the wildest food fight America—no, THE WORLD—has ever seen. Betty vs. Veronica (kind of), Reggie being… well, Reggie. Hot Dog lounging. Friends turned to enemies. Hearts broken. Crumbs everywhere. What's to become of Riverdale? And will Jughead ever get to taste a sweet morsel of pie? All this AND a peek at Old Man Archie & Jughead. No matter what your favorite flavor is, this issue has something for you. Have a taste for yourself in JUGHEAD: PIEMAGGEDDON!

$4.99 6/22/2026

ARCHIE COMICS CELEBRATES AMERICAS 250TH (ONE SHOT)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent

America is celebrating its 250th birthday, and who better to ring in the occasion than the beacons of Americana—Archie Andrews and all his friends and family in Riverdale! Take a walk down memory lane (no, not THAT Memory Lane), as we revisit some of the best U.S. and U.S. history stories from Archie's 85 years!

$4.99 7/1/2026

ARCHIE COMICS 85TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS BETTY & VERONICA SWIMSUIT SPECIAL (ONE SHOT)

(W) Various (A) Dan Decarlo, Harry Lucey, Various (CA) Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario Tito Pena

We're back with another collector's item comic starring America's favorite BFFs Betty and Veronica! Hit the beach with this special collection of some of the best and most eye-catching Betty and Veronica swimsuit images, pin-ups, fashion pages, and one-page comics, collected for the first time ever in a comic-size format!

$4.99 7/8/2026

LITTLE ARCHIE #1 FACSIMILE

(W/A/CA) Bob Bolling

We're travelling back in time 70 years ago to the first-ever appearance of Archie's younger self! This issue, from 1956, introduces the world to Little Archie and all the adventures he and his li'l friends get into! Written and drawn by the legendary Bob Bolling, who's entering the Eisner Hall of Fame this year! You won't want to miss out on the piece of Archie Comics history in LITTLE ARCHIE #1, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

$4.99 7/22/2026

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