Artist Elite Comics Announce Print Runs For Primer Red & Primer Blue

Artist Elite Comics has taken the rare decision to announce the print runs of their debut Primer Red and Primer Blue titles, along with the convention exclusive retailer variants. Artist Elite Comics made the decision to just distribute to retailers directly or through Lunar Distribution, not Diamond or Penguin Random House… as well as exclusive retailer editions from Dallas FanExpo kicking off in a couple of weeks.

Artist Elite Primer Red Cover A – 9750
(W/A/CA) Alan Quah, Ben Templesmith, Brett Booth, Ryan Kincaid, Paolo Pantalena, Sorah Suhng
Artist Elite Primer Red is a special preview issue containing 4 pages of sketches, concepts & more featuring the following artist's new characters: Alan Quah – Mecha Girl Ben Templesmith – Darkskulls Brett Booth – Lost Serpent Prince Ryan Kincaid – Seraph and the Seven Paolo Pantalena- Obina Sorah Suhng- Karnal Confessions
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/31/2022

Artist Elite Primer Red 1:25 Ratio – 300

Artist Elite Primer Blue Cover A – 8750
(W/A/CA) Ale Garza, Chad Hardin, Dexter Soy, Freddie Williams, Jordan Gunderson, Tyler Kirkham
Artist Elite Primer Blue is a special preview issue containing 4 pages of sketches, concepts & more featuring the following artist's new characters: Ale Garza – Sandwenches Chad Hardin – Deathwatch Dexter Soy – Red Ronin Freddie Williams – Belong Jordan Gunderson – Apotheosis Tyler Kirkham -Final Boss
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/7/2022

Primer Blue 1:25 Ratio – 275

PRIMER BLUE – ALÉ GARZA FANEXPO EXCLUSIVE – Ltd 300

PRIMER BLUE – FREDDIE WILLIAMS II FANEXPO EXCLUSIVE – Ltd 300

PRIMER BLUE – JORDAN GUNDERSON FANEXPO EXCLUSIVE – Ltd 300

PRIMER RED – BRETT BOOTH FANEXPO EXCLUSIVE – Ltd 300

PRIMER RED – RYAN KINCAID FANEXPO EXCLUSIVE – Trade Dress Ltd 200

PRIMER RED – SORAH SUHNG BLUERAINBOW FANEXPO EXCLUSIVE – TRADE DRESS Ltd 200

