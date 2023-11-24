Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: aunt may, ultimate spider-man

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man (Honest)

The Ultimate Spider-Man version of May Parker, the aunt of Peter Parker, certainly had some moves on her. But then, so did the original.

Older Peter Parker is now Spider-Man, married with kids.

The Maker prevented teen Peter Parker from gaining powers.

Expect epic battles with revamped villains like Kingpin and Goblin.

Not that the original wasn't handy with a flower pot herself.

But the Ultimate Aunt May also carried a bit of the past with her too.

But at the end of the Ultimate Universe one-shot that will set up the new Ultimate Spider-Man launching in January, we learned that Aunt May had died in the attack blamed on Tony Stark.

And the trailer for the new Ultimate Spider-Man confirms it.

As the Parkers visit a memorial to all those who died in the attack.

The trailer shows the new, older Spider-Man….

…already married with kids when he gets bitten by a radioactive spider that grants him his powers.

In the previous Ultimate Invasion series, we saw how The Maker had managed to stop Peter Parker getting powered up as a teenager.

That Peter Parker pose gets a reprise decades later…

With his wife…

…their kids…

and his boss. There's someone who hasn't changed.

Nor has The Kingpin.

And the Green Goblin… well there was an Osborn on that memorial stone as well.

And what's with all the different costumes and identities?

"Written by Hickman and drawn by acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto, ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN is the first ongoing series of the new Ultimate line and presents a startling twist to the Spider-Man mythos. After the Maker used time travel to create a world without heroes, Peter Parker lived a relatively normal life, marrying Mary Jane and building a family. Now, it's time to set things right! Learning the truth behind his reality, Peter will step up to become the Amazing Spider-Man the world didn't know it was missing!" "Glimpse into this Spidey saga unlike any other in the new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork. The trailer introduces readers to the Parkers and shows Peter web-slinging into his heroic destiny and battling new versions of his classic villains, including Kingpin and Green Goblin!" "When we decided that we were going to do a book about an older Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man, we really wanted to lean into him starting his super hero life from a very different place than what's traditionally expected," Hickman explained. "Peter and MJ being married is one of many decisions we made that underline this being quite a 'different' kind of Spider-Man story."

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230875

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE NEW ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN FOR A NEW ULTIMATE UNIVERSE! Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with this, the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics! After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero…who will rise up to take on that responsibility? Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century! Rated T In Shops: Jan 10, 2024 SRP: $5.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230541

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE MOST SURPRISING SPIDER-MAN STORY OF THE 21ST CENTURY CONTINUES! Spider-Man faces his first super villain! J. Jonah Jameson's quest to uncover who is really pulling the strings of this new Ultimate Universe leads to a shocking revelation! And New York City welcomes its newest hero…the Green Goblin! Rated T In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99

