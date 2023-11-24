Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ,

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man (Honest)

The Ultimate Spider-Man version of May Parker, the aunt of Peter Parker, certainly had some moves on her. But then, so did the original.

Article Summary

  • Ultimate Aunt May passes in the new Ultimate Spider-Man one-shot.
  • Older Peter Parker is now Spider-Man, married with kids.
  • The Maker prevented teen Peter Parker from gaining powers.
  • Expect epic battles with revamped villains like Kingpin and Goblin.

The Ultimate Spider-Man version of May Parker, the aunt of Peter Parker, certainly had some moves on her.

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

Not that the original wasn't handy with a flower pot herself.

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

But the Ultimate Aunt May also carried a bit of the past with her too.

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

But at the end of the Ultimate Universe one-shot that will set up the new Ultimate Spider-Man launching in January, we learned that Aunt May had died in the attack blamed on Tony Stark.

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

And the trailer for the new Ultimate Spider-Man confirms it.

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

As the Parkers visit a memorial to all those who died in the attack.

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

The trailer shows the new, older Spider-Man….

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

…already married with kids when he gets bitten by a radioactive spider that grants him his powers.

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

In the previous Ultimate Invasion series, we saw how The Maker had managed to stop Peter Parker getting powered up as a teenager.

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

That Peter Parker pose gets a reprise decades later…

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

With his wife…

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

…their kids…

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

and his boss. There's someone who hasn't changed.Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

Nor has The Kingpin.

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

And the Green Goblin… well there was an Osborn on that memorial stone as well.

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

And what's with all the different costumes and identities?

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man

"Written by Hickman and drawn by acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto, ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN is the first ongoing series of the new Ultimate line and presents a startling twist to the Spider-Man mythos. After the Maker used time travel to create a world without heroes, Peter Parker lived a relatively normal life, marrying Mary Jane and building a family. Now, it's time to set things right! Learning the truth behind his reality, Peter will step up to become the Amazing Spider-Man the world didn't know it was missing!"

"Glimpse into this Spidey saga unlike any other in the new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork. The trailer introduces readers to the Parkers and shows Peter web-slinging into his heroic destiny and battling new versions of his classic villains, including Kingpin and Green Goblin!"

"When we decided that we were going to do a book about an older Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man, we really wanted to lean into him starting his super hero life from a very different place than what's traditionally expected," Hickman explained. "Peter and MJ being married is one of many decisions we made that underline this being quite a 'different' kind of Spider-Man story."

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1
MARVEL COMICS
OCT230875
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto
THE NEW ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN FOR A NEW ULTIMATE UNIVERSE! Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with this, the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics! After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero…who will rise up to take on that responsibility? Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century!  Rated T In Shops: Jan 10, 2024 SRP: $5.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2
MARVEL COMICS
DEC230541
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto
THE MOST SURPRISING SPIDER-MAN STORY OF THE 21ST CENTURY CONTINUES! Spider-Man faces his first super villain! J. Jonah Jameson's quest to uncover who is really pulling the strings of this new Ultimate Universe leads to a shocking revelation! And New York City welcomes its newest hero…the Green Goblin! Rated T In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99

 

