Avengers #52 Preview: Star-Child Endangerment

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. We don't care if she's the Starbrand. You should never let the Avengers babysit your child, as this preview of Avengers #52 demonstrates. Check out the preview below.

Avengers #52

by Jason Aaron & Juan Frigeri, cover by Javier Garron

THE ALL-NEW MASTERS OF EVIL ARE HERE! The Death Hunt continues as super-psychopaths the Black Skull and Ghost Goblin invade New York City to slaughter Deathloks and anyone who gets in their way, including Captain America and Captain Marvel. But the bad guys didn't plan on having to face the world's most dangerous young Avenger. Believe us – no one's ever seen anything like the Starbrand unleashed!

