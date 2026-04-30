Posted in: Comics | Tagged: frank quitely, grant morrison

A New Grant Morrison And Frank Quitely Comic Series Coming?

A new Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely comic book series coming? That's the gossip amongst the stacks...

Article Summary Eric Zawadzki hints on The Stacks that a new creator-owned Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely comic may be coming.

The tease surfaced while Zawadzki praised We3, calling Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s collaborations pure gold.

A fresh Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely series would mark a notable return, with both largely absent from comics lately.

The Stacks, filmed at Third Eye Comics, spotlights creators’ key influences and sparked this Morrison/Quitely gossip.

Eric Zawadzki jumped on the The Stacks YouTube video this week to look at some of his favourite comic books as well as those that influenced his work. And naturally, he went straight to Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's We3. And it's possible he may have said a little too much,

"We3, which is another Vertigo book. When this came out, I was just blown away by the visuals of it. Writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely, and everything they do is gold, Flex Mentallo, New X-Men, JLA: Earth 2, All-Star Superman and obviously Pax Americana. I think they have another creator-owned book coming out that, I guess, as of the filming of this, hasn't been announced yet, but this is my favourite of their works." A new Grant Morrison/Frank Quitely project in the works? Goodness… Grant hasn't been publishing any comics of late, with the rather fun Batman/Deadpool as a recent exception, and Frank Quitely has basically just done the covers, such as this week's for Warbird from Bad Idea Comics. And yes, that sounds like an idea…

Eric Zawadzki is the co-creator of Assorted Crisis Events with writer Deniz Camp from Image Comics, which follows ordinary people in a world experiencing a "time crisis. He is also known for his work on House of El from DC Comics, Heart Attack at Skybound/Image with Shawn Kittelsen, as well as The Dregs and Eternal from Black Mask Studios, and Headspace from Monkeybrain Comics.

The Stacks is a YouTube video series hosted by Brad Gullickson and his wife, Lisa Gullickson of Comic Book Couples Counselling, and is filmed on location at Third Eye Comics in Annapolis, Maryland. In each episode, a comic book creator browses the shelves of the comic shop, referred to as "The Stacks", and pulls out their favourite or personally significant comics to discuss and celebrate. Guests talk about why certain books matter to them, sharing personal stories, influences, and recommendations. It has been compared to the Criterion Closet series. Guests have included Chip Zdarsky, Benjamin Percy, Phillip K. Johnson, Sanford Greene, Chris Condon, Tony Fleecs and Tyler Boss…

Grant Morrison by Frank Quitely

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