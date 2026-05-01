Posted in: Comics | Tagged: frank quitely, grant morrison, newlitg

Grant Morrison And Frank Quitely In The Daily LITG, 1st of May 2026

Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely lead Bleeding Cool’s top stories, with buzz building around a possible new comic series.

The Daily LITG roundup tracks yesterday’s biggest reads, from X-Men reveals to Free Comic Book Day 2026 coverage.

Seven years of LITG highlights revisit major comics, TV, and pop culture stories that trended on this date before.

Comic book birthdays spotlight creators and industry figures, alongside ways to subscribe for more Grant Morrison news.

Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely on a new project was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Grant Morrison And Frank Quitely was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Night Court Season 3 Finale

LITG two years ago Rob McElhenney on Jerry Seinfeld:

LITG three years ago, Good Omens 3

LITG four years ago: Walking Dead to Lightyear

LITG five years ago, from Smeargle To Superman

LITG six years ago, Baby Yoda and Yaoyorozu

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from our favourite Baby Yoda, Yaoyorozu, and changes to Diamond Comics.

LITG seven years ago, Yanick Paquette's Catwoman

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Alex Niño , 79, artist for Warren and Heavy Metal Magazine, still self-publishing.

, 79, artist for Warren and Heavy Metal Magazine, still self-publishing. Phil Foglio , 63, creator of Buck Godot.

, 63, creator of Buck Godot. Tim Sale , 63, artist on Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman: Dark Victory, Superman for All Seasons, Catwoman: When in Rome, Daredevil: Yellow, Spider-Man: Blue, Hulk: Gray, Captain America: White with Jeph Loeb .

, 63, artist on Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman: Dark Victory, Superman for All Seasons, Catwoman: When in Rome, Daredevil: Yellow, Spider-Man: Blue, Hulk: Gray, Captain America: White with . Mike Anderson , 48, of Rolled & Told.

, 48, of Rolled & Told. Matt Silady , writer/artist of The Homeless Channel and the Chair of California College of the Arts MFA in Comics graduate program.

, writer/artist of The Homeless Channel and the Chair of California College of the Arts MFA in Comics graduate program. Marco M. Lupoi , Publishing Director at Panini SpA, former Editorial director at Marvel Comics Italia SrL, former Editor in chief at EDIZIONI STAR COMICS SRL

, Publishing Director at Panini SpA, former Editorial director at Marvel Comics Italia SrL, former Editor in chief at EDIZIONI STAR COMICS SRL Glenn Møane , co-creator of Outré.

, co-creator of Outré. Mark Bourne , former Marvel and Malibu editor.

, former Marvel and Malibu editor. Michael L. Peters , artist on Unbound, Heavy Metal.

, artist on Unbound, Heavy Metal. Baden James Mellonie , writer/editor/publisher at Eighth Continent Publishing

, writer/editor/publisher at Eighth Continent Publishing Mark Walters , Show Director at Dallas Comics Show

, Show Director at Dallas Comics Show John Harris Dunning of Tumult and Salem Brownstone.

of Tumult and Salem Brownstone. David Hopkins, writer of Karma Incorporated and Emily Edison

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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