Posted in: Comics | Tagged: frank quitely, grant morrison, newlitg
Grant Morrison And Frank Quitely In The Daily LITG, 1st of May 2026
Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely lead Bleeding Cool’s top stories, with buzz building around a possible new comic series.
- The Daily LITG roundup tracks yesterday’s biggest reads, from X-Men reveals to Free Comic Book Day 2026 coverage.
- Seven years of LITG highlights revisit major comics, TV, and pop culture stories that trended on this date before.
- Comic book birthdays spotlight creators and industry figures, alongside ways to subscribe for more Grant Morrison news.
Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely on a new project was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Grant Morrison And Frank Quitely was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- A New Grant Morrison And Frank Quitely Comic Series Coming?
- A New Look For Magik, Colossus & The Professor In Uncanny X-Men
- Law & Order S25E19: "Accidentally Like a Martyr": Too Many Suspects
- What If… Planet She-Hulk Hadn't Been Cancelled By Marvel? (Spoilers)
- 48 Most Anticipated Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day 2026 Books
- 115 Covers For Absolute Batman #20… And Still More To Come
- How Swamp Thing #88 Makes Jesus A Major Part Of DC Comics Continuity
- Martian Manhunter Ties Absolute Event Together, Jason Aaron Writes It
- Absolute Batman Will Reinvent D-List Bat Villains To Be Scary In 2027
- 46 Comic Shops With Free Comic Book Day 2026 Events This Saturday
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Justice League: Dream Girls… And Steve Trevor? A Crossover Preview
- Garry Brown To Draw The Future Is **** in Rekcah's July 2026 Solicits
- B.O. Wolf #1, a High School Beowulf, in SHP Full July 2026 Solicits
- August Launches In July… For Red 5 Comics' Full July 2026 Solicits
- Watson V Holmes #1 And NSFWest #1 in Iron Age Full July 2026 Solicits
- Beware Her Fury in Drawn And Quarterly's August 2026 Full Solicits
- Kaijus & Cowboys Comes To Cambrian Comics' Full July 2026 Solicits
- Jason Aaron Writes First Absolute Event – Daily LITG, 30th April 2026
LITG one year ago, Night Court Season 3 Finale
- Night Court: Check Out Simon Helberg, Raegan Revord From S03 Finale
- Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Set for 3-Episode Debut on June 25th
- One World Under Doom… Or Dormammu? (Spoilers)
- What If… There Was A Different Fantastic Four? Or None? (Spoilers)
- Comics Folk React To…. The Latest Diamond Bankruptcy Madnesses
- All The "Special Thanks" Comic Book Creator Credits For Thunderbolts*
- Jensen Ackles on "Similar Theme" Countdown Shares with Supernatural
- The Dark Knight Rises Batpod and Batman Arrives from McFarlane
- Bow Before Cobra Commander with Iron Studios New G.I. Joe Statue
- The Rookie: Here's Your S07E16: "The Return" Preview & Season 7 Update
- Diamond Comics Is Sold… But Who Gets Who & What About Diamond UK?
- Bankruptcy Courts Approve Sale Of Diamond To Universal/Sparkle Pop
- Power Rangers Prime #6 Comes With A Reference To Very First Episode
- DC Comics Digital Sales Are Delayed A Week But Comic Stores Have Them
- Diamond Back In Court, Wants To Be Owned By SparklePop, AENT Objects
- Wanda Maximoff, The TVA Scarlet Witch, Gets More Like The MCU Version
- The Secrets Of Ultimate Gwen Stacy in The Daily LITG, 30th April 2025
LITG two years ago Rob McElhenney on Jerry Seinfeld:
- Always Sunny: McElhenney's Response to Seinfeld: Meet Rickety Cricket
- No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde? Fall Of X/From The Ashes Spoilers?
- Have You Reserved Your Spider-Woman #7? Sold For $18 On eBay Already
- The Walking Dead "Big 3" Rick, Daryl & Michonne? Carol Fans Not Happy
- A New Ultimate Member Of The Ultimates (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Remembering Madge Sinclair & Her Impact on The Franchise
- Free Comic Book Day's Amazing Spider-Man Reinvents Chuck-E-Cheese
- Alan Moore Has a Bumper October Coming With Dennis Knuckleyard
- Crisis Part 3: Mark Hamill's Joker "Flips" for Kevin Conroy's Batman
- 100 Comic Book Stores With Special Events for Free Comic Book Day 2024
- Jed MacKay Teased The Big Bad of Blood Hunt For Three Years
- Star Trek: Sons of Star Trek #2 Preview: Deadly Groundhog Day in Space
- Superman: Gunn Honors Modern Mr. Terrific Debut; Ostrander Visits Set
- Robert E Howard's Howardverse Launches For Conan Free Comic Book Day
- ThunderCats Graphic Novel In Comic Shops Three Months Before Amazon
- Yen Press Releases List of 15 New Manga and Novels for October 2024
- No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde in the Daily LITG, 30th of April 2024
LITG three years ago, Good Omens 3
- "Good Omens: Neil Gaiman on Terry Pratchett, Season 3 Story Source
- Michael Keaton To Return As Batman From DC (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Legacy/Prodigy Crossover Could Bring Janeway/Seven Reunion
- Justified: Raylan Givens Uses Dewey to Let Boyd Know He's Back
- AEW Rampage Sabotages WWE Draft Night! Can You Believe It?
- The Biggest Change Batman #900 Will Make Going Forward (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner: Looking at "Nemesis" Differently & More
- Immortal X-Men #11 Preview: Reckoning for Xavier
- Rick and Morty Facing Justin Roiland Problem at Annecy Festival?
- The Biggest Change Batman #900 Will Make Going Forward (Spoilers)
- What You Should Read Before Batman #900 (Spoilers)
- Bozo the Iron Man: The Tech Armor Precursor to Tony Stark, at Auction
- Archie Continues His Takeover in Pep Comics #42, up for Auction
- Popular Comics #61 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- New Dynamite Humble Bundle: Epic Art Books at a Discount for Charity
- The Return Of X-Men's Gimmick in Marvel's Voices: Pride 2023
- Former IDW Employees, Now Available For Work
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics in May 2023 – FCBD to MCM
- Martin Rowson Apologises as Guardian Cartoon Labelled Anti-Semitic
- George Brenner's The Clock Strikes in Crack Comics, at Auction
- Give Batman A Hand In The Daily LITG, 30th April 2023
LITG four years ago: Walking Dead to Lightyear
- The Walking Dead, AMC Defend Norman Reedus in Official Statement
- Lightyear First Impressions: Not The Movie You're Expecting
- Legends of Tomorrow: Keto Shimizu Confirms Cancellation
- Stargirl & the Return of The Justice Society Of America to DC Comics
- Grant Morrison Wants to Suggest Hal Jordan Has a Pansexual Persuasion
- Batwoman: Javicia Leslie, Camrus Johnson & More React to Cancellation
- Jason Aaron Introduces Ghost Rider As A Samurai In Avengers #58
- Green Lantern Kyle Rayner Rises as Pre-Orders Arrive from McFarlane
- The Comics Industry Remembers Neal Adams
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Mark Hamill Confirms Season 2?
- Mystique (Raven Darkhölme) Revealed in Ms. Marvel #18, Up for Auction
- Wein & Wrightson's Absolute Swamp Thing Coloured By José Villarrubia
- Jason Aaron Introduces Ghost Rider As A Samurai In Avengers #58
- Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1 Early Preview: Shaken Foundations
- Tillie Walden, Tegan & Sara Quin Auction Tegan & Sara Graphic Novels
- Will Usagi Yojimbo's 1st Appearance in Albedo #2 Take the TMNT Leap?
- Random House Buys K Rose's Debut Graphic Novel On Guard For 6 Figures
- Oni Buys Jeremy Lambert & Alexa Sharpe's MG OGN Trilogy Night Mother
- Stargirl And The JSA in The Daily LITG, 30th April 2022
LITG five years ago, from Smeargle To Superman
- Here's How To Get Shiny Smeargle In Pokémon GO
- Bryan Hitch Has A Hair-Trigger Over Superman
- All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
- Jim Zub On Being Fired Off Birds Of Prey Before His First Issue
- First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
- Can You Really Google Boris Johnson's Mobile Phone Number?
- When Graphic Novels Just Don't Stack Up On The Bookshelf: Part 2
- First Look: Moon Knight by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappucci
- Boom Studios Cited In #DisneyMustPay Legal Fight, Over Buffy Comics
- Penguin Random House To Offer Comic Stores Net 60 Payment Terms
- Second Sight Publishing Donates 1000 Comic Books To School System
- Firefly Comic Makes A Big, Big Change To The 'Verse (Spoilers)
- No Coin Tossed For Your Free Witcher – Thank FOC It's 30th April 2021
- James Harren's Ultramega #3 Outsells Issue #2
- Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 Tops Advance Reorders
- Marvel PrintWatch: Way Of X, Alien, Carnage Gets Second Prints
- Manifold Reasons To Read The Daily LITG, 30th April 2021
LITG six years ago, Baby Yoda and Yaoyorozu
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from our favourite Baby Yoda, Yaoyorozu, and changes to Diamond Comics.
- Funko Announces More Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian Pop Vinyls
- My Hero Academia Yaoyorozu Gets Her Own Statue from Bellfine
- Jay And Silent Bob Mall Brawl Will Be Released Next Week
- How Barack Obama Wrote a Batman Comic With Jim Lee, on Sale at Walmart
- Good Eats: Reloaded Review: Alton Brown Raises The Stakes On Steaks
- Big First Appearance You Can't Miss in Buffy The Vampire Slayer #14
- Funko Reveals Official Glams for Back to the Future Pops
- Scott Lobdell – Red Hood And The Outlaws to End With #50?
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Mitch and Elizabeth Breitweiser's New Comics Publisher, in Walmart
LITG seven years ago, Yanick Paquette's Catwoman
- The Look Of Yanick Paquette's Catwoman
- Avengers Punch Up, Justice League Punch Down
- DC's Year Of The Villain Leads to a Hostile Takeover in November 2019
- Another Candidate For The Secret Six?
- Giving Avengers: Endgame Credit Where It's Due (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Alex Niño, 79, artist for Warren and Heavy Metal Magazine, still self-publishing.
- Phil Foglio, 63, creator of Buck Godot.
- Tim Sale, 63, artist on Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman: Dark Victory, Superman for All Seasons, Catwoman: When in Rome, Daredevil: Yellow, Spider-Man: Blue, Hulk: Gray, Captain America: White with Jeph Loeb.
- Mike Anderson, 48, of Rolled & Told.
- Matt Silady, writer/artist of The Homeless Channel and the Chair of California College of the Arts MFA in Comics graduate program.
- Marco M. Lupoi, Publishing Director at Panini SpA, former Editorial director at Marvel Comics Italia SrL, former Editor in chief at EDIZIONI STAR COMICS SRL
- Glenn Møane, co-creator of Outré.
- Mark Bourne, former Marvel and Malibu editor.
- Michael L. Peters, artist on Unbound, Heavy Metal.
- Baden James Mellonie, writer/editor/publisher at Eighth Continent Publishing
- Mark Walters, Show Director at Dallas Comics Show
- John Harris Dunning of Tumult and Salem Brownstone.
- David Hopkins, writer of Karma Incorporated and Emily Edison
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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