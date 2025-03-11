Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: avengers assemble, marvel unlimited

Avengers Academy Assembles In Print From Marvel Comics In June

Avengers Academy Assembles In Print From Marvel Comics In June 2025 by Anthony Oliveira, Carola Borelli and Bailie Rosenlund.

Article Summary Avengers Academy hits print in June 2025, featuring a misfit team of super-powered teen heroes.

Marvel Unlimited's digital success now reaches comic shops as a one-shot issue.

New heroes like Kid Juggernaut join forces with beloved Marvel characters.

Creator Anthony Oliveira celebrates fan enthusiasm and collector excitement.

Hi everyone, I'm sick. Really sick. Had to cry off from London Book Fair early and get Ubered home. But at least that means I can run the news that Marvel Comics is going to put their Avengers Academy digital comic on Marvel Unlimited to print in June, by Anthony Oliveira, Carola Borelli and Bailie Rosenlund.

AVENGERS ACADEMY: ASSEMBLE #1

Written by ANTHONY OLIVEIRA

Art by CAROLA BORELLI & BAILIE ROSENLUND

Cover by STEPHEN BYRNE

On Sale 6/11

SCHOOL'S IN SESSION! Welcome to Avengers Academy! Seeking to guide the next generation of super heroes, Captain Marvel recruits a misfit team of super-powered teens: CAPTAIN AMERICA OF THE RAILWAYS, BLOODLINE, ESCAPADE, MOON GIRL, RED GOBLIN, and new hero on the block, KID JUGGERNAUT! But classes are the least of their concerns as they fend off super-villain attacks, make new friends – and new foes – and learn what it really means to be Earth's mightiest heroes. Featuring the first appearance of an all-new SINISTER SIX, this is one book you don't want to miss!

"Since launching last year, Marvel Unlimited's hit AVENGERS ACADEMY Infinity Comic series by rising star Anthony Oliveira and visionary artists Carola Borelli and Bailie Rosenlund has become an online phenomenon, gaining a devoted fanbase who tune in each week to experience the adventures of Marvel's most promising young heroes! This June, the acclaimed series comes to your local comic shop in AVENGERS ACADEMY: ASSEMBLE #1, a new one-shot collecting the first six issues in print for the first time!

"From the X-Men to the symbiote hivemind, this eclectic group assembles fan-favorite characters from every corner of the Marvel Universe, including new sensations like Kid Juggernaut. Discover their journey to become tomorrow's Mightiest Heroes in this masterful blend of teen drama and super hero adventure!

On the success of the series and the upcoming print version, Oliveira said, "The unbelievable roar of enthusiasm and energy that has met our Avengers Academy series has been one of the greatest joys of my life, and I'm so glad it can now find the hands of collectors who want to read these adventures in classic ink-and-paper – both the online fans who've been clamoring for it, and the curious who have been wondering what the heck we've been getting up to over there on Marvel Unlimited! Our artists and these stories have been revolutionizing the form every week – changing 'I hope they print these!' to 'HOW will they print these?!?' – and now, folks need WONDER NO LONGER!"

