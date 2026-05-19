Posted in: Comics | Tagged: scrabble, WS Game Company

Scrabble Will Receive The WS Game Company Book Treatment

WS Game Company has revealed a brand-new board game being given their bookshelf treatment, as Scrabble will be coming soon

Article Summary Scrabble Studio Edition gives the classic word game WS Game Company’s bookshelf treatment in a Target exclusive release.

The premium Scrabble set arrives July 19 with a vegan suede book-style box, foil details, and décor-friendly design.

Inside, players get a full-size Scrabble board, wood letter tiles and racks, scorebook, pouch, and sand timer.

WS Game Company says the new Studio Collection reimagines Scrabble as a stylish display piece built for more play.

WS Game Company has unveiled one of their latest bookshelf tabletop game treatments, as they will be releasing the Scrabble Studio Edition as a Target exclusive. As you can see by the images here, they have designed this version in a robust ivory and gold design to look like a book on a shelf, but inside contains everything you need for a two-to-four player game, including a timer to keep the game rolling. We have the finer details and a pair of quotes from the company as it will arrive on Target shelves and online on July 19.

The Scrabble Studio Edition Arrives As a Target Exclusive

The Scrabble Studio Edition features a full-size board with all components neatly stored inside a coffee-table-sized, book-style box. Its cozy neutral aesthetic fits into a contemporary living space, drawing upon WS Game Company's commitment to games that double as décor. Whether you're hosting friends and family or displaying it as a stylish accent piece, it delivers fun and effortless sophistication. Updated features include:

Vegan suede-wrapped book-style box with foil design elements—beautiful on display, even when not in play

Full-sized folding game board with elegant foil detailing

Microsuede drawstring pouch, along with all-wood letter tiles and tile racks, makes every turn feel premium

Scorebook included for neat, tidy scorekeeping

The included sand timer adds an extra challenge for more experienced players

"As a licensee, we are able to unlock new opportunities for Hasbro's iconic game brands through strategic partnerships with brands like Target by expanding our offerings into new mediums and styles," said Jonathan Silva, co-owner and CEO, WS Game Company. "Our new Studio Collection represents an expansion to our existing product line that customers are ready for. A high-end, desirable collection of games with a lifestyle-driven aesthetic that communicates taste and refinement."

"With this new line, we sought to provide a larger form factor and reimagined take on our best-selling Vintage Bookshelf Collection," said Kerry Addis, co-owner and COO, WS Game Company. "Our philosophy is that if a game is beautiful, it is more likely to be kept on display, which makes it easier to play more often. And more play means more time connecting with family and friends."

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