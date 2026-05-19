Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Very Young Frankenstein, Young Frankenstein

Very Young Frankenstein: FX/Hulu Order Mel Brooks TV Series Spinoff

Very Young Frankenstein heads to series, starring Zach Galifianakis and stemming from EP Mel Brooks and the What We Do in the Shadows EPs.

FX and Hulu are putting on the ritz, ordering Very Young Frankenstein as a full series, graduating it from pilot status. Mel Brooks, who directed the 1974 black and white horror comedy classic, will return to executive produce with writers Stefani Robinson and director Taika Waititi, who wrote the pilot, alongside Garrett Basch, Michael Gruskoff, and Kevin Salter. The series will star Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells, and Spencer House.

Very Young Frankenstein: What We Know…

The original Young Frankenstein, which starred Gene Wilder, Marty Feldman, Teri Garr, and Peter Boyle, parodied the Universal monster film genre and built off of the James Whale 1931 classic that sees Wilder playing Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen"), who discovers he's related to the infamous Victor Frankenstein and carries on his legacy in building the Monster (Boyle). Assisting him is the relative of Victor's assistant, Igor, also named Igor (pronounced "Eye-Gor"), played by Feldman. Very Young Frankenstein combines the creative powerhouses of Brooks, along with Robinson, Waititi, and Basch, the minds behind the FX vampire comedy, What We Do in the Shadows.

"'Very Young Frankenstein' blends inspiration from the fan-favorite movie with the inventive, irreverent spirit that has defined FX comedies over the years, making this a completely original take on the classic story," said Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. "In the hands of FX veterans Stefani, Taika, and Garrett, alongside the iconic Mel Brooks, we know that fans will have as much fun watching this series as we're having making it."

Also joining Galifianakis, Wells, and House in the pilot are Nikki Crawford, Kumail Nanjiani, and Brooks' veteran and star of Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Cary Elwes, who plays the President of the United States. "[Mel] enjoys working. That's something that keeps him entertained and keeps his mind working," Elwes told Bleeding Cool while promoting his Peacock crime drama M.I.A. "He's an extraordinary human being and very gracious. Of course, getting the call to come back and work with him was a lovely thing to get. It's a sequel to Young Frankenstein as a series. It's directed by the great Taika Waititi and stars Zach Galifianakis, who's just…what more do I need to say? And so yeah, we had a lot of fun doing it."

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