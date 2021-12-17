Avengers: Tech-On #5 Preview: Should Have Gone Open Source
Tony Stark has put some serious DRM on his friends armor in this preview of Avengers: Tech-On #5. Are microtransactions next? Check out the preview below.
Avengers: Tech-On #5
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210916
OCT210917 – AVENGERS TECH-ON #5 (OF 6) MOMOKO VAR – $3.99
(W) Jim Zub (A) Chamba (CA) Eiichi Shimizu
A kaiju-sized Scream symbiote is on a rampage, and the Iron Avengers will need every scrap of Infinite Mirror Shard energy they have to try to hold her back. But can the team even stay together when one of their own is corrupted by the Red Skull's ever-expanding power?
Avengers Tech-On is a sentai-inspired action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan written by Jim Zub (UNCANNY AVENGERS, CHAMPIONS) and illustrated by Jeff "Chamba" Cruz (VENOM: THE END)!
RATED T
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
