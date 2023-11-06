Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: french, Lithuanian, spanish

Bad Idea Comics To Be Published In French, Spanish & Lithuanian

Bad Idea Comics are weird. So when they sell foreign translation rights, you know there will be something other than expected going down.

Bad Idea Comics are weird. A relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas.

So when Bad IDea sell foreign translation rights, you know there will be something less than expected. Such as their first three countries/languages of choice, Moztros Ediciones in Spain, Bliss Éditions in France, and Lithuanian Legends Ink in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Belarus. So that's Spanish, French and… Lithuanian. Before Italian, German or Portuguese.

MOZTROS EDICIONES will kick of their BAD IDEA slate of releases in Spanish language markets with the bone-crunching TANKERS by New York Times bestselling writer Robert Venditti (GREEN LANTERN, SUPERMAN '78) and blockbuster artist Juan José Ryp (WOLVERINE, GHOST RIDER). Like a Saturday morning cartoon that's run irresponsibly over-budget, TANKERS is here to take all of our insecurities about mankind's most self-destructive impulses and turn them up until the knob snaps off. BLISS ÉDITIONS explodes into French language markets with a BAD IDEA slate that launches with an epic of incredible scope and power — ODINN'S EYE. Haunted by visions from the god-king Odinn himself, 12 year old Solveig is tasked with a brutal mission – assemble a war party, journey across the nine worlds and retrieve the eye Odinn famously traded for wisdom, or watch the world wither and die. From the visionary minds of Eisner Award nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLIDER) and powerhouse artist Tomás Giorello (CONAN). And LITHUANIAN LEGENDS INK lets loose on their BAD IDEA odyssey with an unprecedented day-and-date, simultaneous launch of THE DESTROYER. The explosive and heartbreaking story of rebirth in the midst of death from superstar film and TV writer Mae Catt (Netflix's Transformers) and Eisner Award winning artist Alberto Ponticelli (Unknown Soldier, Orc Island) will be available for sale in Lithuanian across the entire Baltic region on December 20th, the same day as its global release in English.

