Bad Idea Full April 2026 Solicits: Tony Millionaire Oddball's Odyssey

Bad Idea Comics' Full April 2026 solicits and solicitations launch Tony Millionaire's Oddball's Odyssey and renamed Habitat as The Hub

Article Summary Tony Millionaire launches Oddball's Odyssey, a surreal Homer-inspired comic from Bad Idea Comics in April 2026

Special covers riff on Tintin, Popeye, Mickey Mouse and early comics, including a rare 1:50 treasury variant

David Lapham and Bill Sienkiewicz's Habitat returns as The Hab, kicking off a new horror miniseries this April

Ordained reaches its explosive finale with issue #3 and the first issue heads into its fourth printing

Tony Millionaire brings Oddball's Odyssey, a take on Homer with Jim Campbell, to Bad Idea Comics in April 2026, with some public domain baiting Tintin, Popeye, Mickey Mouse and Windsor McCay covers for his new comic, including a 1:50 treasury-sized variant. All part of Bad Idea Comics' April 2026 solicits and solicitations, including the resolicitation and renaming of David Lapham and Bill Sienkiewicz's Habitat as The Hab, and a new issue of Ordained as the first issue enters its fourth printing.

Tony Millionaire is known for his distinctive, often darkly humorous and surreal style influenced by early 20th-century newspaper comics and Victorian/Edwardian aesthetics and best known for the weekly comic strip Maakies featuring the misadventures of a drunken, suicidal crow named Drinky Crow and his sidekick Uncle Gabby, a suicidal monkey. Sock Monkey was published primarily by Dark Horse, centered on a handmade sock monkey toy and his friends in whimsical yet eerie, sometimes melancholic stories. Some of his characters (like Drinky Crow) were adapted into an animated series called The Drinky Crow Show and he was the subject of a documentary called The Tony Millionaire Show. And now it's Bad Idea time for Homer's The Odyssey…

ODDBALLS ODYSSEY #1 (ONE-SHOT)

(W) Tony Millionaire (A) Tony Millionaire Jim Campbell (CA) Tony Millionaire

Tony Millionaire – winner of five Eisner Awards, three Harvey Awards, and an Ignatz – is the visionary cartoonist behind the critically acclaimed Sock Monkey graphic novels and the world-renowned Maakies comic strip. Collaborating with superstar colorist Jim Campbell (OVER THE GARDEN WALL), Millionaire nimbly fuses the master storytelling of Homer's The Odyssey with the surreal beauty and intricately rendered linework of Moebius's Arzach to deliver this breathtaking masterpiece. Divine providence has finally done what no hangover ever could – Bobby Dougherty is sober. But fate works fast and it's not long until Bobby tumbles back off the wagon. A single glance at the radiant swan Lucia Serena DelMar leaves the former booze-hound monkey drunk on love and hopelessly devoted. When Lucia takes flight, Bobby refuses to let his chance at love slip through his fingers. Joined by his faithful friend Jimmy Skunk, he sets off on a perilous journey across distant lands – through impossible labyrinths, over treacherous seas and into the path of a vicious, fire-spitting minotaur in an epic quest to win Lucia's heart.

$7.99 4/8/2026

HAB #1 (OF 5)

(W) Joshua Dysart (A) David Lapham, Bill Sienkiewicz, Jacob Phillips (CA) Charlie Adlard

Eisner-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLDIER) combines his powers with world-renowned comic artist David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS), comic book legend Bill Sienkiewicz (NEW MUTANTS), Eisner-nominated comic artist Jacob Phillips, and award-winning colorists Bill Crabtree (INVINCIBLE) and Matt Hollingsworth (BATMAN) to present a groundbreaking horror tour-de-force. Mercurial billionaire Tuttle Barrows prepared for everything—even the end of the world. Years ago he wielded his immense power and fortune to build a massive sealed habitat atop a once protected ancient freshwater glacial cave. Now, as the world outside unravels, Barrows, his family, and a handpicked inner circle retreat to their final sanctuary—a place built to outlast civilization itself. But something was already there. Beneath layers of ice, in the ancient freshwater vault, a long-dormant danger lurks. While hallucinations twist their reality and violence spreads like a fever they must descend deeper or risk their last refuge becoming a tomb.

$5.99 4/8/2026

ORDAINED #3 (OF 3) CVR A JORGE FORNES VAR

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Trevor Hairsine (CA) Jorge Fornes

New York Times bestselling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '87, PLANET DEATH) and powerhouse artist Trevor Hairsine (DCEASED, X-MEN) light the fuse to the explosive finale of their no-holds-barred, action spectacle. Betrayed by the men he thought he could trust, Father Roy is left bloodied and grieving the innocents caught in the crossfire of an attempted hit. Now, he's on the hunt for the one man who can put an end to the bloodshed–and the one soul he's desperate to save, Cormac Byrne. But Byrne has no intention of being saved. Instead, he unleashes his most lethal asset–the ruthless, blue-collar butcher known only as THE MACHINE. Cornered by his deadliest enemy yet and confronted with the vow he swore never to break, Father Roy must decide how far he's willing to go to save a man who wants him dead. Can Roy save Byrne's soul without sacrificing his own?

$5.99 4/29/2026

