Bandai and Marvel Create Tokusatsu-Inspired Avengers Comics & Figures

Tokusatsu is a Japanese term for live action film or television drama that makes heavy use of special effects, and often deals with science fiction, fantasy or horror. The most popular types of include kaiju monster films such as the Godzilla and Gamera film series; superhero TV serials such as the Kamen Rider and Metal Hero series; and mecha dramas like Giant Robo and Super Robot Red Baron. Despite the popularity of films and television programs based on tokusatsu properties such as Godzilla or Super Sentai, only a small proportion of tokusatsu films and television programs are widely known outside and inside Asia. But Marvel wants to get a bit of that love for their Avengers comic books. With Tech-On Avengers by Jim Zub and Jeff Cruz, and in collaboration with Bandai Spirits of Japan. Which, presumably, means toys at some point.

TECH-ON AVENGERS is a tokusatsu-inspired action-adventure comic series featuring stellar new armor designs for some of Marvel's most iconic heroes and villains.

Oh yes, definitely means toys at some point.

BANDAI SPIRITS will also be releasing a new S.H.Figuarts action figure line in coordination with the series. Stay tuned this June for more details!

Thought so.

When the Red Skull wields a strange new power that strips heroes of their powers and threatens the entire world, the Avengers turn to Tony Stark's experimental new technology to save us all. Here come the Iron Avengers — TECH ON AVENGERS! Sleek high-tech power suits bristling with energy and amped-up attack power face off against super villains enhanced to match. It's mechs and mayhem in the Marvel Mighty Manner!

"I grew up on a steady stream of Japanese animation and tokusatsu-centric stories, so bringing those same sensibilities to Earth's Mightiest Heroes is an absolute rush," Zub said. "The team at BANDAI SPIRITS absolutely crushed it on the hero and villain designs and Chamba is the perfect artist to bring this world to life, with dynamic action art that feels like it popped off the screen and on to the printed page. TECH-ON AVENGERS is bombastic and kinetic, bursting with color and energy. I can't wait for readers and retailers to get on board this wild ride!"

Check out the cover by Japanese manga artist Eiichi Shimizu who contributed new character designs for the series as well as nterior artwork by Chamba. TECH-ON AVENGERS #1 is published on the 11th of August.

I feel the Cebulski is strong in this one.