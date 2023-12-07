Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: chris condon, Night People

Barry Gifford's Night People Transform Into A Comic From Oni Press

Barry Gifford, creator of Wild At Heart and co-writer of David Lynch's Lost Highway is having his novel Night People adapted as a comic book,

Article Summary Barry Gifford's "Night People" novel turns into a comic by Oni Press.

Chris Condon pens the comic; Brian Level leads the art team.

Four artists bring unique styles to interlinked dark narratives.

Night People comic issues to feature variant covers by top artists.

Barry Gifford, creator of Wild At Heart and co-writer of David Lynch's Lost Highway is having his novel Night People adapted as a comic book written by Chris Condon of That Texas Blood and The Enfield Gang Massacre, and drawn by Brian Level, Alexandre Tefenkgi, Artyom Topilin, and Marco Finnegan, each artist taking on one of four interlocking tales "punctuated by lipstick, sweat, and blood."

"Night People is beyond noir, a parable that embodies both a revision of the past and riddle for the present, informed by the Church on the One Hand and the Church on the Other Hand that portends a future wherein whomever is left on the planet are cast forth on an even more mysterious and perilous voyage on a ghost ship sailing into the Sea of Red," said Gifford. "As evidenced by this powerful graphic representation of my novel, the quest for a safe harbor is neverending."

"Each issue is unique in terms of story, so it makes sense to have each issue have a different, unique artistic approach," said Condon. "I'm so thrilled to see the artistic powerhouses Oni Press has brought onboard to tackle this adaptation with me. The way Barry's book works is that you never know what turns it will take or what characters you'll be following in any particular chapter. We've utilized that approach in this adaptation, and I think we're crafting something that should be exciting for readers and will have them coming back issue after issue to see where this wild story is going to go next."

"In our first tale of desperation, fanaticism, and murder, as told by Gifford, Condon, and Level, two ex-convicts—a pair of inseparable lovers named Big Betty Stalcup and Miss Cutie Early—are out on parole using their newfound freedom to purify the world of men's evil influence . . . and leave a trail of mutilated bodies in their wake. As the psychotic dimensions of their star-crossed romance—and the twisting paths that first led them to their fateful meeting at the Fort Sumatra Detention Center for Wayward Women—come into full view, their experiment in righteousness culminates in the kidnapping of Rollo Lamar, a kindly attorney whom Betty and Cutie abduct just to see if they can reeducate at least one man on the planet before the demise of civilization."

Covers will be by J.H. Williams III, Joëlle Jones, Jacob Phillips, and Brian Level.

NIGHT PEOPLE #1

Written by BARRY GIFFORD & CHRIS CONDON

Art by BRIAN LEVEL

Cover A by J.H. WILLIAMS III

Cover B by JOËLLE JONES

Cover C by JACOB PHILLIPS

Cover D by BRIAN LEVEL

Full Art Variant (1:20) by JOËLLE JONES

B&W Variant (1:30) by J.H. WILLIAMS III

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | MATURE READERS ONLY | ON SALE MARCH 6, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!