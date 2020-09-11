Batman #100 and The Walking Dead in Color #1 – Thank FOC It's Friday

Thank FOC It's Friday. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

It's the relaunch of Neil Gaiman 's Norse Mythology #1

's Norse Mythology #1 And the return of Matt Kindt 's Bang with #4

's Bang with #4 How did Orville: Launch Day #1 do? #2 is up.

How did Spy Island #1 do? #2 is up.

Sonic The Hedgehog: The Bad Guys #1 launches with free 1:10 and 1:25 variants.

There's also a new launch of Star Wars Adventures #1 with free 1:10 and 1:25 variants.

Also the launch of Transformers/Back To The Future #1 with free 1:10 and 1:25 variants.

Getting It Together #1 is finally launching from Image Comics.

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 launches in full colour.

How did Black Widow #1 do? #2 is up.

Champions #1 is (finally) launching. As is Outlawed tie-in Ms Marvel #15.

American Ronin #1 launches from Peter Milligan and Aco from AWA.

and from AWA. How did We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 do? #2 is up.

Action Lab is launching Carmine #1 and Miranda In Maelstrom #1.

How did Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious #1 do? The final part #2 is up…

While from DC Comics, it's Batman #100 Vs Rorschach #1 Vs American Vampire 1976 #1…

What's on your FOC?

