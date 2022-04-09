Batman '89 #5 Preview: There's Three Batmen Too?!

We already knew there were three Jokers, but in this preview of Batman '89 #5, there are three Batmen as well. That explains how he's in every comic, we guess. Well, we knew that hologram technology was going to be used for evil the second they first made hologram Tupac. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN '89 #5

DC Comics

1021DC064

1021DC065 – Batman '89 #5 Adam Hughes Cover – $4.99

(W) Sam Hamm (A/CA) Joe Quinones

Harvey Dent enacts his plans for Gotham! He'll overthrow the Batman and assume his rightful place as its guardian. As Batman works to stop his friend Harvey, he finds himself vastly outnumbered by the forces at Harvey's disposal. He'll need to turn to some unlikely allies if he's going to turn the tide in his favor to protect his city and save his friend!

In Shops: 4/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

