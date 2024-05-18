Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits, Valiant | Tagged: Alien Books, archer and armstrong, august 2024, damian connelly

Archer & Armstrong in Valiant & Alien Books August 2024 Solicits

Valiant Entertainment launches the new Archer & Armstrong comic book series, Assassin Nation from Fred Van Lente and Emiliano Urdinola.

Valiant Entertainment launches the new Archer & Armstrong comic book series, Assassin Nation from Fred Van Lente and Emiliano Urdinola, while continuing, or concluding X-O Manowar, Ninjak Vs Roku, The Valiants, Eternal Warriors and The Darques: Soulside. While Alien Books brings in You Promised Me Darkness' Damian Connelly's new book Damaged People, all in their Augist 2024 solicits and solicitations.

ARCHER & ARMSTRONG: ASSASSIN NATION #1 (of 2)

Written by Fred Van Lente. Art by Emiliano Urdinola. Cover A by Evelin Unfer. Cover B SWIMSUIT VARIANT by Aleta Vidal. 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: August 21, 2024. SRP: $4.99

Prepare for an electrifying return as Fred Van Lente, acclaimed writer of "Archer & Armstrong: The Michelangelo Code" and "Archer & Armstrong: American Wasteland," reunites with the iconic duo for an all-new adventure! Join them, along with an unexpected ally, as they unravel a twisted mystery and expose a dangerous conspiracy! But as they delve deeper, they encounter familiar faces from their past, including the formidable Mary-Maria and her lethal nuns.

X-O MANOWAR: INVICTUS #4 (of 4)

Written by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad. Art by Fernando Baldo. Cover A by German Peralta. Cover B SWIMSUIT VARIANT by Guillermo Fajardo. 24 pages plus cover. In Shops: August 7, 2024. SRP: $4.99

As X-O Manowar continues his bloody invasion of Vulturnus, home planet of the Novus Romanus, he finally confronts the dread Emperor Ursus Nox in the flesh. Still haunted by strange voices from within, and with the world-ending threat of the Chimera above him, Aric must do the impossible… Even if it means giving up that which he holds most dear.

NINJAK VS ROKU #3 (of 4)

Written by AJ Ampadu. Art by Emiliano Correa. Cover A and cover B SWIMSUIT VARIANT by Richard Ortiz. 24 pages plus cover. In Shops: August 7, 2024. SRP: $4.99

Tensions escalate as Roku gains the advantage over Ninjak, prompting Neville to fight against the clock to save his friend. Meanwhile, Roku navigates complex dynamics within the KI-6, forming alliances that promise to reshape the conflict.

THE VALIANTS #4 (of 4)

Written by Ryan Cady. Art by Andres Ponce. Cover A by Nico Di Mattia. Cover B SWIMSUIT VARIANT by Agustin Alessio. 24 pages plus cover. In Shops: August 14, 2024. SRP: $4.99

Capshaw returns with vital insights as Unity faces escalating threats, their unity more crucial than ever. X-O Manowar reappears with unexpected allies, setting the stage for Resurgence. By the issue's end, Dr. Silk emerges as humanity's potential savior, but questions linger about his true intentions. Join the adventure as old heroes reunite and a new era begins, with the fate of humanity hanging in the balance!

ETERNAL WARRIORS: LAST RIDE OF THE IMMORTALS #2 (of 2)

Written by Fred Van Lente. Art by Alvaro Papagiani. Cover A and cover B SWIMSUIT VARIANT by Nobi. 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: August 21, 2024. SRP: $4.99

Follow the Anni-Padda clan as they uncover familiar faces and confront an old nemesis in Tombstone. The Darques are just the beginning as one of the family's most outstanding foes returns with renewed menace. Can they survive this encounter with their past, or will it consume them?

THE DARQUES: SOULSIDE #2 (of 2)

Written by Fred Van Lente. Art by Sergio Monjes. Cover A by Salvador Sanz. Cover B SWIMSUIT VARIANT by Rocio Zucchi. 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: August 28, 2024. SRP: $4.99

Master Darque must defeat his most powerful foe…his own sister!

VALIANT HERO UNIVERSE ORIGINS: BLOODSHOT

Written by Duane Swierczynski. Art by Manuel Garcia, Barry Kitson, Arturo Lozzi. Cover by Felipe Massafera.

TRADE SOFTCOVER 320 pages plus cover. 6.625 x 10.25 in. In Shops: August 7, 2024. SRP: $24.99

Explore the thrilling world of BLOODSHOT, where the distinction between man and weapon fades. Ray Garrison, a brave soldier, is resurrected by the secretive military contractor, Project Rising Spirit, after falling in battle. Endowed with advanced nanotechnology, he becomes Bloodshot, possessing incredible strength, speed, and healing powers. Initially a loyal instrument of his creators, Bloodshot eventually defies his programming and sets out on an unyielding quest to discover the hidden truths of the project that forged him.

Contains the first appearance of Bloodshot, Project Raising Spirit, H.A.R.D. Corps, and many other Valiant Universe characters! From acclaimed writer Duane Swierczynski (Birds of Prey) and all-star artists Manuel Garcia (Black Widow), Barry Kitson (The Amazing Spider-Man), and Arturo Lozzi (Immortal Iron Fist), this is an ideal entry point for new readers and fans of intense, character-driven stories.

Content: Bloodshot #1-13.

VALIANT HERO UNIVERSE ORIGINS: RAI

Written by Matt Kindt. Art by Clayton Crain, David Mack. Cover by Clayton Crain.

TRADE SOFTCOVER 392 pages plus cover. 6.625 x 10.25 in. In Shops: August 21, 2024. SRP: $24.99

Embark on a futuristic odyssey with RAI, the perfect starting point for new readers to the Valiant Universe. Set in a technologically advanced 41st century, follow Rai, the enigmatic protector of New Japan, as he navigates a world of astonishing innovation and hidden dangers. This series blends sci-fi action with deep philosophical questions, as Rai confronts his identity and destiny. Each page is a visually stunning journey, offering a unique blend of high-tech spectacle and compelling narrative. Tradition meets technology in a story of rebellion and humanity's future.

Contains the first appearance of Rai X, Father, Spylocke, and many other Valiant Universe characters! From New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and superstar artist Clayton Crain (Carnage), discover the world of 41st century Japan with an all-new vision of the future unlike anything you've seen before!

Content: Rai #1-12, Valiant: 4001 A.D. Free Comic Book Day 2016 Special, 4001 A.D. #1-4.

DAMAGED PEOPLE #1 (of 5)

Written by Damian Connelly. Art and cover A by Damian Connelly. Cover B by Maria Llovet. Cover C BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT by Damian Connelly. 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: August 14, 2024. SRP: $4.99

Damian Connelly, creator of the best-selling comics You Promised Me Darkness, Follow Me Into The Darkness and Blood, Love, Ghosts and a Deadly Spell; brings you a new collection of spooky comics. Self-contained stories of horror, suspense, romance and damaged people. Each issue, a new story.

We are damaged people living in a world full of horrors, who can fix us? That's the premise of Damian Connelly's new series.

Episode one: A ghost girl. In the first episode we will learn the story of Abigail, a boring and lonely girl who spends her days scaring people. Until her life changes completely when she meets Mary, a ghost girl. A gothic romance in the 90's, dark places, flowers and two damaged people.

