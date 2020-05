Batman #92 Beats Death Metal #1 in Advance Reorders.

The Advance Reorders chart, this week and last week. reflects that all of the DC Comics orders through Diamond wer dropped to zero, meaning eveyr retailer had to amend their order on FOC from scratch. So while this nomally records increases ahead of FOC, in this case, it records all of DC's orders in their entirety. Leading DC Comics to domainate the list. So whike it may not be useful, for comparing DC to other publishers, it is handy for comparing one DC comic book to another. Batman #92 had a qurter of a million copies originally ordered, so it's return to the top spot may be ezpected, but it was up against the big event launch written by Batman writer James Tynion's old teacher Scott Snyder? Has the student bested the maste? only if you don't count hat Death Metal had many more covers than Batman and if you added them up, maybe Death Metal would come out ahead? Maybe even the Joker 80th Super Spectacular too? It may be notable that, despite being a bookstore-focused title that Lois Lane: Friendship Challenge did pretty well too.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher BATMAN #92 CARD STOCK ARTGERM VAR ED $4.99 DC COMICS BATMAN #92 $3.99 DC COMICS DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #1 (OF 6) BLACK BLANK VAR ED $4.99 DC COMICS DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #1 (OF 6) $4.99 DC COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 1990S G DELLOTTO VA $9.99 DC COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 1970S JIM LEE VAR E $9.99 DC COMICS DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #1 (OF 6) 1 25 DOUG MAHNKE VAR ED $4.99 DC COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 BLANK VAR ED $9.99 DC COMICS BATMAN #93 $3.99 DC COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 1960S F MATTINA VAR $9.99 DC COMICS GREEN LANTERN TP VOL 02 THE DAY THE STARS FELL $19.99 DC COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 2010S JOCK VAR ED $9.99 DC COMICS BATMAN #93 CARD STOCK FRANCESCO MATTINA VAR ED $4.99 DC COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 $9.99 DC COMICS BATMAN DELUXE ED COLL HC BOOK 05 $34.99 DC COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 1950S DAVID FINCH V $9.99 DC COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 2000S LEE BERMEJO V $9.99 DC COMICS SUPERBOY A CELEBRATION OF 75 YEARS HC $39.99 DC COMICS LOIS LANE AND THE FRIENDSHIP CHALLENGE TP $9.99 DC COMICS STRANGE ADVENTURES #2 (OF 12) $4.99 DC COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 1980S SEINKIEWICZ V $9.99 DC COMICS JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 1940S ARTHUR ADAMS $9.99 DC COMICS SUPERMAN #22 $3.99 DC COMICS BATMAN #92 1 25 PUNCHLINE JIMENEZ CARD STOCK VAR ED $4.99 DC COMICS QUESTION THE DEATHS OF VIC SAGE #3 (OF 4) $6.99 DC COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X HC $60.00 MARVEL COMICS HARLEEN HC (MR) $29.99 DC COMICS WONDER WOMAN THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 $150.00 DC COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS DLX HC YEAR ONE (C: 1-1-2) $75.00 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN BEN REILLY OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 CHO VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS LOCKE & KEY TP VOL 01 WELCOME TO LOVECRAFT $19.99 IDW PUBLISHING SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE AND LARSEN OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BATMAN #90 2ND PTG $3.99 DC COMICS PROX TRANSMISSIONS TP $19.99 MARVEL COMICS LOCKE & KEY TP VOL 02 HEAD GAMES $19.99 IDW PUBLISHING WALKING DEAD COMPENDIUM TP VOL 04 $59.99 IMAGE COMICS SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ANNIHILATION OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ROBIN 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1 $9.99 DC COMICS BATMAN WHO LAUGHS HC $29.99 DC COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS DCEASED HC $29.99 DC COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION TP GREAT POWER NEW PTG DM $34.99 MARVEL COMICS MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS TP $34.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION GREAT RESPONSIBILITY TP $39.99 MARVEL COMICS LOCKE & KEY TP VOL 03 CROWN OF SHADOWS $19.99 IDW PUBLISHING DARK NIGHTS METAL TP $19.99 DC COMICS