Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Extinction Posse Holdings, keenspot, lunar, maid cafe, Mark Spears, mike deodato, pooh bear

Rasp Vs Bash #1 & Walk #1 Launch in Keenspot August 2026 Full Solicits

Rasp Vs Bash, Walk: Total Destruction & Pooh Bear: Christopher Robin And His New Friend Thistle launch in Keenspot August 2026 full solicits

Article Summary Keenspot August 2026 Full Solicits debut Rasp Vs Bash #1 and Walk: Total Destruction #1 as bold new one-shots.

Pooh Bear: Christopher Robin And His New Friend Thistle #1 joins the Keenspot August 2026 Full Solicits lineup.

Maid Cafe #4, Pimp Killer #2, Jade Warriors #2 and Strength & Ash #3 expand Keenspot’s August 2026 slate.

Highlights include city-smashing battles, dystopian ultraviolence, pulp revenge and heartfelt Hundred Acre Wood charm.

Rasp Vs Bash #1 by Matt Cole and Jose Chirinos, and Walk: Total Destruction #1 by Stefano Cardoselli and Stephen Nelson launch in Keenspot's August 2026 full solicits and solicitations, as well as Pooh Bear: Christopher Robin And His New Friend Thistle #1 by Matt Cole and Tessa Rose.

RASP VS BASH #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JOSE CHIRINOS

(W) Matt Cole (A/CA) Jose Chirinos

From the creator of Pooh Bear Adventures! Downtown Dallas descends into chaos and Glopple Girl faces the unstoppable Metal Mary in a battle that could destroy the city. Just when the fight seems lost, a mysterious warrior named Rasp steps out of the shadows, while the unpredictable hero Bash crashes into the action his own way. As unlikely allies collide and the battle grows bigger and more dangerous than anyone expected, the heroes must work together to stop Metal Mary before the city falls. But while the fight rages above ground, something dark and toxic is beginning to stir beneath the streets, and its arrival may change everything. This is the final chapter of The Glopple Volume 1! [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$5.99 8/5/2026

WALK TOTAL DESTRUCTION #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A STEFANO CARDOSELLI SMILEYSAW

(W) Stefano Cardoselli, Stephen Nelson (A) Stefano Cardoselli (CA) Stefano Cardoselli, Francesca Perillo

A shocking 40-page one-shot from the visionary artist of Don't Run With Scissors and Strength & Ash! Walk: Total Destruction is a dystopian vision of reality television. At the center of this "Crash TV" hell is Garrote, a masked monstrosity with revenge on his mind. Garotte enters the show Tower of Justice with the full intent of getting some get back. Walk is playing up the ultra-violence. "A great amount of blood and offal shoved through gritted teeth" is what he says fans can expect. [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$6.99 8/26/2026

POOH BEAR ADVENTURES CHRISTOPHER ROBIN & HIS NEW FRIEND THISTLE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TESSA ROSE THE GANGS ALL HERE

(W) Matt Cole (A/CA) Tessa Rose

Now a monthly series of specials due to popular demand! A shy young hedgehog named Thistle secretly follows Christopher Robin into the Hundred Acre Wood, hoping to join the friendship and adventure she has only watched from afar. When Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and the others warmly welcome her, Thistle discovers the courage to share her gifts, be herself, and find where she truly belongs. "Christopher Robin and His New Friend Thistle" is a heartwarming story of friendship, bravery, and acceptance. [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$5.99 8/26/2026

MAID CAFE #4 CVR A NAOMI GRIFFIN WHY I SMILE

(W) Aimee DeLong, Kazue Watanabe (A) Remy "Eisu" Mokhtar (CA) Naomi Griffin

Mao's revolutionary symphony of violence may be reaching its shocking conclusion, but this is only the beginning of the Maid Café franchise. Rev up those chainsaws and hold on tight! [This is a co-publication with partner Keenspot.] $5.99 8/19/2026

PIMP KILLER #2 (OF 2) CVR A LEE FERGUSON (MR)

(W) Ghezal Omar, Kayden Phoenix (A) Ahyan Hayrula (CA) Lee Ferguson

As LA Jones closes the distance on Luciano "Lucky" Strykes, the pimp killer shifts from a hunt to an all-out war of attrition in the dark corners of Hollywood. A visceral, unapologetic finale that cements LA Jones as a powerhouse of modern pulp fiction. [This is a co-publication with partner Keenspot.]

$5.99 8/19/2026

JADE WARRIORS #2 CVR A MIKE DEODATO YAKUZA RECKONING

(W) David Campiti, Michael Buckley (A/CA) Mike Deodato

Eisner Award-winning Mike Deodato's JADE WARRIORS comes to Keenspot! Down the west coast of America, Yakuza clan lords are dying at the hands and lips of Deathkiss. Ramthar and the Jade Warriors redouble their efforts and hunt Deathkiss down, with Bob Campbell, Naiomi, and her other new friends caught in the crossfire! "Dragons Rising" is written by Michael Buckley & David Campiti, and illustrated by Eisner Award winner Mike Deodato. [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$5.99 8/12/2026

STRENGTH & ASH #3 CVR A STEFANO CARDOSELLI & FRANCESCA PERILLO KING OF FIGHTERS

(W) Evan K Pozios (A/CA) Stefano Cardoselli, Francesca Perillo

As NYC's newest superhero on the block gains confidence by the day, young Ash begins to level up his adversaries — including King Melvis and his gang of Elvis impersonators! Will Ash be victorious, or will he be left crying like a hound dog? [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$5.99 8/19/2026

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