Batman Beats Amazing Spider-Man In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman #114 Amazing Spider-Man #75 Dark Ages #2 Hellions #16 Excalibur #24 The Nice House On The Lake #5 New Mutants #22 Walking Dead Deluxe #24 Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Special #1 Defenders #3

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

Graham Crackers Comics: Marvel dominated our top 10 this week.

Ssalesfish: Wow, this week was more like a top 3 bestseller list and then 7 more titles that sold the best of the bottom tier. Batman, Spider-man. and Tom Taylor dominated in that order and the rest was nothing to celebrate. Thank goodness tons of toys and merchandise came in this week to bolster sales.

Rodman Comics: New comic sales were a little weak this week. Back issues were hot at least. Batman of course took the top spot. Arkham City 1 and Amazing Spider-man 75 both did a lot less in sales than I would have thought they would. Conjuring actually sold out on Wednesday making it into the top ten.

