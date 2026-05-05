Posted in: BBC, Comics, Doctor Who, Titan, TV | Tagged: Adversary Of The Daleks, Circuit Breaker, daleks, Dan Watters, Dawn Of The Daleks, doctor who, Dulce M Montoya, fugitive doctor, osgood, Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä

Doctor Who: Adversary Of The Daleks and Dawn Of The Daleks From Titan

Doctor Who: Adversary Of The Daleks and Dawn Of The Daleks by Dulce M. Montoya, Dan Watters, Roberta Ingranata and Sami Kivelä

Article Summary Titan launches Doctor Who: Adversary Of The Daleks in July, a Circuit Breaker comic starring Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor.

Dawn Of The Daleks follows in August, teasing a darker Daleks tale with horror vibes and possible Genesis echoes.

Dan Watters and Dulce M. Montoya write, with Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä, and Valentina Bianconi on art.

The story teams the Fugitive Doctor with Osgood, expanding Division-era Doctor Who lore before a December collection.

Doctor Who: Adversary Of The Daleks is the comic book tie-in to the multi-media Doctor Who story Circuit Breaker, kicking off this summer across books, videos, games and comics, featuring The Fugitive Doctor as played by Jo Martin, and Osgood as played by Ingrid Oliver. Published by Titan Comics for the 2nd week of July, Adversary of the Daleks

is written by Dulce M. Montoya and Dan Watters, with art from Roberta Ingranata and Sami Kivelä. It will have covers from Jay Anacleto, Robert Siuenecki, a photo variant and a "Flops Takeover" variant – possibly the creators' FLIPFLOPs from Darwin's Game from Titan Manga? We will see.

It will also be followed in the first week of August by a second issue, Dawn of the Daleks from the same creative team, and echoing Dawn Of The Dead as well as Genesis Of The Daleks… could we have a horror early Dalek story on our hands? With the new look Davros? A collection of both issues will then be published by Titan Comics in December.

Dulce M. Montoya is an American comics editor, best known as an Assistant and Associate Editor at AWA, this appears to be her first credited comic book writing gig.

Dan Watters is a British comic book writer and the current Doctor Who comic book writer for Titan Comics, and Nightwing for DC Comics, but is also known for writing Destro, Loki, Limbo, Coffin Bound, Home Sick Pilots, The Seasons Have Teeth, Batman: Dark Patterns, Detective Comics, Lucifer, House of Whispers, Arkham City, Sword of Azrael, Shredder, Cowboy Bebop, Creature from the Black Lagoon, and more.

Roberta Ingranata is an Italian comic book artist and illustrator, who started working for Italian publishers like Delos Books and Star Comics, before breaking into American comics on Zenescope's Robyn Hood and Van Helsing, relaunching Witchblade at Top Cow, and drawing Valiant, Boom Studios, IDW, Oni, Marvel, Hasbro, Legendary, and Magic: The Gathering card art, as well as previous Doctor Who stories from Titan Comics. She drew the Doctor Who Origins comic book series, written by Jody Houser, which established The Fugitive Doctor's time on Earth before the First Doctor and Susan arrived... more in that in a minute.

Sami Kivelä is a Finnish comic book artist, who gained attention in Finland for comics based on the rock band Lordi, before working for Boom Studios on series such as Abbott: 1973 and Abbott: 1979, Machine Gun Wizards at Dark Horse, Undone by Blood from AfterShock, Beautiful Canvas at Black Mask, Deer Editor from Mad Cave as well as working on Dan Watters with previous Titan Comics Doctor Who series such as The Prison Paradox).

Valentina Bianconi is an Italian comic book colourist and illustrator, and also worked on Titan Comics Doctor Who titles, as well as Amory Wars from Boom, Seven Swords, The Exiled and Dogs of London from AfterShock, MIDST from Dark Horse and more.

In the depths of UNIT's most secure facility, the Black Archive, familiar objects have been pulled through time and space surrounded with a dangerous energy signature threatening to tear reality apart. With time running out, newly appointed Head of the Black Archive, Osgood (Ingrid Oliver) and her assistant Andrew (Omari Douglas) turn to the only person who can help… the Doctor (Jo Martin). This is no ordinary crisis, and not the Time Lord they are familiar with. As the Doctor confronts her most infamous enemies such as the Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans and a rogue Weeping Angel, she is forced to complete a mission with an insidious presence lurking in the shadows. Secrets begin to surface, and trust between UNIT and the Doctor begins to erode as those who idolise her start to question if she really is the Time Lord they thought they knew…

The Fugitive Doctor is a mysterious incarnation of the character who predates the character's first TV appearance, The First Doctor, as portrayed by William Hartnell. At some point, she will lose her memory, regenerate into a child and grow up on Gallifrey, or so we presume, depending on how much of the First Doctor's memories are real. She travelled in the TARDIS, which appeared to be a 1960s Police Box, and called herself The Doctor. The suggestion is that The First Doctor's decision to steal this TARDIS, and its appearance as a Police Box again after it landed in London, were a buried memory reference to The Doctor's previous life as The Fugitive Doctor, on the run but used by a secret division of the Time Lord Council for off-the-record, deniable missions called… The Division. And now it seems she is bringing Osgood, the Doctor Who fangirl of a UNIT scientist, along for the ride. Or possibly her Zygon twin…

DOCTOR WHO CIRCUIT BREAKER #1 (OF 2) CVR A JAY ANACLETO CARDSTOCK

(W) Dan Watters, Dulce M. Montoya (A) Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä, Valentina Bianconi (CA) Jay Anacleto

$6.99 7/8/2026 DOCTOR WHO CIRCUIT BREAKER #1 (OF 2) CVR A JAY ANACLETO CARDSTOCK VARIANT

DOCTOR WHO CIRCUIT BREAKER #1 (OF 2) CVR B PHOTO CARDSTOCK VARIANT

DOCTOR WHO CIRCUIT BREAKER #1 (OF 2) CVR C ROBERT SIENECKI CARDSTOCK VARIANT

DOCTOR WHO CIRCUIT BREAKER #1 (OF 2) CVR D FLOPS TAKEOVER CARDSTOCK VARIANT

DOCTOR WHO CIRCUIT BREAKER #1 (OF 2) CVR E FLOPS TAKEOVER COLOR YOUR OWN CARDSTOCK VARIANT

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