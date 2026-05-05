Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Bleeding Hearts, dc vertigo, Deniz camp, Istanbul, turkey, ultimate, ultimates

Deniz Camp Discovers The Danger Of Posting Your Holiday Destination

Deniz Camp discovers the danger of posting your family holiday destination... and now he's doing a signing in Turkey!

Article Summary Deniz Camp revealed he was in Istanbul on social media, turning a family holiday into surprise comic shop signings.

After posting “İstanbul’dayım,” Deniz Camp said local stores reached out, and he now expects a couple of events.

Deniz Camp shared he plans to bring his father to at least one signing, adding a personal touch to the Turkey trip.

Fans in Istanbul can watch shops like Gerekli Şeyler, Arka Bahçe, Gon, and Pow! for possible Deniz Camp signings.

Earlier today, Deniz Camp posted on social media, a shot from the plane window as he was landing, "İstanbul'dayım" or "I'm in Instanbul." A few hours latewr, he posted "I was originally coming just to visit family but a couple of shops got in touch after seeing my post and I think we will have a couple of signings! I'm bringing babam to at least one of them. I think he still doesn't really believe anyone reads my work, haha". "Babam" is a Turkish word of endearment for "father", akin to "daddy" or "papa".

Deniz Camp was born in the Philippines and raised in the American Midwest. His father is Turkish, and his mother is Filipina. He is the author of, amongst other comics, Maxwell's Demons with Vittorio Astone from Vault, Agent of W.O.R.L.D.E. with Filya Bratukhin from Scout Comics, 20th Century Men with artist Stipan Morian from Image Comics, Bloodshot Unleashed with Jon Davis-Hunt from Valiant, Children Of The Vault with Luca Maresca from Marvel, The Ultimates with Juan Frigeri from Marvel Comics, Absolute Martian Manhunter with Javier Rodriguez from DC, Assorted Crisis Events with Eric Zawadzki from Image, Ultimate Endgame with Jonas Sharf from Marvel, and Bleeding Hearts with Stipan Morian from DC Comics/Vertigo. So that's quite a lot to choose from…

So basically, if you are in Istanbul, and you have these comics, take a wander around Gerekli Şeyler, Arka Bahçe, Gon, or Pow! – The Hero in You (if they are still around), and you never know, you may be in luck! Of course, this is the fun of comics; wherever you go, there are people waiting for you. I remember in pre-Bleeding Cool going to Los Angeles to receive an advertising award (those were the days), with my art director and producer, and telling folks on Lying In The Gutters that I'd be at a certain restaurant at a certain time, near Golden Apple. A few hundred folk came out, and my art director was absolutely bemused… "How do you know these people???" he asked. Then there was my honeymoon in Reykjavik, where we were taken out, wined and dined by locals. Wherever you go, there are comics and comics folk waiting…

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