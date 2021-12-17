Batman/Catwoman #9 Preview: The Sexy Penguin Scene You Demanded

It's your lucky day with this preview of Batman/Catwoman #9 if you're one of those readers who has been clamoring for a sexy scene of The Penguin in his underwear. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN CATWOMAN #9 (OF 12)

DC Comics

0921DC102

0921DC103 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #9 (OF 12) CVR B JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS VAR (MR) – $4.99

0921DC104 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #9 (OF 12) CVR C TRAVIS CHAREST VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Clay Mann

Batman and Catwoman may have just gotten back together, but Joker is ready to complicate things by asking Selina for a favor that could lead to Batman's demise! That's not the only trick he has up his sleeve…he's also hiding a secret that will drive Phantasm mad. Plus, Batwoman hunts down her own mother!

In Shops: 12/21/2021

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.