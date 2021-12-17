Batman/Catwoman #9 Preview: The Sexy Penguin Scene You Demanded

It's your lucky day with this preview of Batman/Catwoman #9 if you're one of those readers who has been clamoring for a sexy scene of The Penguin in his underwear. Check out the preview below.
BATMAN CATWOMAN #9 (OF 12)
DC Comics
0921DC102
0921DC103 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #9 (OF 12) CVR B JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS VAR (MR) – $4.99
0921DC104 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #9 (OF 12) CVR C TRAVIS CHAREST VAR (MR) – $4.99
(W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Clay Mann
Batman and Catwoman may have just gotten back together, but Joker is ready to complicate things by asking Selina for a favor that could lead to Batman's demise! That's not the only trick he has up his sleeve…he's also hiding a secret that will drive Phantasm mad. Plus, Batwoman hunts down her own mother!
In Shops: 12/21/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for 0921DC102 BATMAN CATWOMAN #9 (OF 12) CVR A CLAY MANN (MR), by (W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Clay Mann, in stores Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0921DC103 BATMAN CATWOMAN #9 (OF 12) CVR B JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS VAR (MR), by (W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams, in stores Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0921DC104 BATMAN CATWOMAN #9 (OF 12) CVR C TRAVIS CHAREST VAR (MR), by (W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Travis Charest, in stores Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0921DC102 Batman/Catwoman #9, by (W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Clay Mann, in stores Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0921DC102 Batman/Catwoman #9, by (W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Clay Mann, in stores Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0921DC102 Batman/Catwoman #9, by (W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Clay Mann, in stores Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0921DC102 Batman/Catwoman #9, by (W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Clay Mann, in stores Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0921DC102 Batman/Catwoman #9, by (W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Clay Mann, in stores Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.