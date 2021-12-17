Batman/Catwoman #9 Preview: The Sexy Penguin Scene You Demanded

It's your lucky day with this preview of Batman/Catwoman #9 if you're one of those readers who has been clamoring for a sexy scene of The Penguin in his underwear. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN CATWOMAN #9 (OF 12)
DC Comics
0921DC102
0921DC103 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #9 (OF 12) CVR B JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS VAR (MR) – $4.99
0921DC104 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #9 (OF 12) CVR C TRAVIS CHAREST VAR (MR) – $4.99
(W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Clay Mann
Batman and Catwoman may have just gotten back together, but Joker is ready to complicate things by asking Selina for a favor that could lead to Batman's demise! That's not the only trick he has up his sleeve…he's also hiding a secret that will drive Phantasm mad. Plus, Batwoman hunts down her own mother!
In Shops: 12/21/2021
SRP: $4.99

