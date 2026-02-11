Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: KO, The Joker

Batman, Killing, And DC's K.O. #4 Spoilers

Batman, Killing, and DC's K.O. #4 by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez

Article Summary The Joker kills Batman in DC's K.O. #1, but Batman's death isn't what it seems in the new tournament saga.

Batman returns with a twist, faking his demise and tricking everyone with a stony substitute statue.

The Joker switches sides, joins Darkseid, and faces off against Batman in a brutal rematch in K.O. #4.

Batman breaks his no-kill rule, killing The Joker in the same way he was slain, raising moral questions in DC lore.

In DC's K.O. #1, The Joker killed Batman. It was quite a thing. For a series that was expected to feature Batman prominently, it was an early death, even though it was one we knew couldn't last.

With a spike through his back with a flag that unfurled with the legend "Bang!" written across it.

We got to see it again in DC's K.O. Knightfight #1 as well. In case we'd forgotten.

And that was that for Batman. Except not quite.

He has taken on board a trick, something to teleport him out of there. And that counted for the stone statue that appeared to mourn his passing. Turned out that was actually Stoned Batman.

He was not alone in this. The Joker went on to fight Jason Todd's Robin, bludgeoned to death.

But the Joker has also implanted something, this time to restart his heart.

Now in K.O. #4, the Joker has switched sides to join the Absolute Universe under the thrall of Darkseid in the fight.

And as Batman fights his way back into the tournament, he does so with a bang. And a smile on his face.

Killing The Joker in the process. In just the way that The Joker killed him. Now these are clearly not perma-deaths. We have already seen a post-K.O. Joker popping up at the end of the most recent Batman #6, looking rather worse for wear.

And all over the covers to the upcoming Batman #7. Is this the post Absolute Parademon version of himself, come to Gotham?

But this still counts as Batman killing The Joker. Batman has taken an oath, sworn not to kill and in the past (and the future), that has included The Joker. Not in the films, of course, he always kills him then. But the comics? Even in Frank Miller's Dark Knight Returns, he didn't do that. Not killing the Joker was what Batman: H2SH has all been about. To go through all that to save the Joker just to kill him again? He has come close before… Batman left the Joker to die in the most recent Batman #100, Detective Comics #741 had Batman allow Gordon to kill the Joker (he didn't), he abandons Joker in a crashing helicopter in A Death In The Family, Batman stops the Joker from accessing Dionesium to heal his wounds in the most recent-but-one New 52 Batman #40, Batman: Damned has Batman let Joker die, and in alternate universes, Batman kills Joker on live TV in JLA: The Nail, a vampire Batman kills The Joker in Bloodstorm, Batman kills The Joker in the Dark Multiverse, infecting him as the Batman Who Laughs. But those were all Elseworlds… what does it count as this time? DC K.O. #4 by Scott Snyder and Javi Fernandez is published today by DC Comics.

DC K.O. #4 by Scott Snyder and Javi Fernandez

Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tour nament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level!

