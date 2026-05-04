Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: KOTOR Republic Trooper Black Series Figure Unveiled

May the 4th be with you as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including new Knights of the Old Republic 6” figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Star Wars: The Black Series Republic Trooper, bringing Knights of the Old Republic to 6-inch scale.

The Star Wars KOTOR Republic Trooper features white-and-orange armor, game-accurate sculpting, and multiple articulation points.

Inspired by the Old Republic era, the Republic Trooper reflects the elite soldiers who rely on training, teamwork, and firepower.

Star Wars fans can pre-order the Black Series Republic Trooper on May 4 for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release planned.

The Republic Trooper represents the backbone of the Galactic Republic's military forces during the era of the Old Republic. Unlike the Jedi or the Sith, Troopers rely on training, teamwork, and advanced weaponry to succeed in dangerous missions across the galaxy. Often portrayed as Havoc Squad's leader, the Trooper faces intense moral decisions, including betrayal within their own ranks, early in the storyline. This betrayal shapes their journey, pushing them to rebuild trust and redefine what it means to serve the Republic.

The Republic Trooper now comes to Hasbro with a brand new Star Wars: The Black Series figure that will return collectors to the Old Republic. The Republic Troopers' armor is nicely captured from the hit game with white and orange deco and more angular armor. One blaster is included here, and it will be a great 6" figure to build an army for your Old Republic collection. Pre-orders are set to go live today, May 4th, for $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a Fall 2026 release. May the 4th be with you.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Republic Trooper (KOTOR)

"Republic troopers undertake grueling training and relentless testing. The strongest and most skilled of these soldiers may be selected to join the illustrious Republic Army Special Forces squads. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Star Wars Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like a Republic trooper from STAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC. Fans can display this figure with game-accurate sculpt and multiple articulation points. This trooper figure comes with a blaster cannon accessory. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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