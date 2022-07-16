Batman/Superman: World's Finest #5 Preview: Self Sacrifice

All the heroes are fighting over who will be trapped with a demon for eternity in this preview of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #5. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #5

DC Comics

0522DC052

0522DC053 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #5 Francesco Mattina Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE FIRST ARC OF WORLD'S FINEST CONCLUDES WITH A SHOCKING FORESHADOWING OF DCU EVENTS TO COME! The sinister machinations of the devil Nezha have run ragged the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight ever since he made his first terrifying debut in Detective Comics #1050…but what secrets does this villain hold for the future of the DCU? Clues abound for the next big DCU series in this climactic final chapter to the first arc of World's Finest!

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

