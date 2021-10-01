Batman The Adventures Continue Season II #5 Preview:

The adventures of the Batman from Batman the Animated Series continues in the aptly-titled comic based on a cartoon based on a comic, Batman The Adventures Continue Season II #5, out from DC Comics on Tuesday. But as DC preys on the mid-life crises of aging millennials with this nostalgia-driven pandering, a politician is preying on the people of Gotham City. Can Batman stop him? If we've learned anything about politics from the last several years, the answer is probably no. But he's Batman, so he's gonna try anyway. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON II #5 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0821DC092

0821DC093 – BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON II #5 (OF 7) CVR B JUNI BA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Paul Dini, Alan Burnett (A) Rick Burchett (CA) Jamal Campbell

An old face returns to Gotham when former Mayor Emerson Mayfield steps out of retirement, looking to once again rise to power. But Batman isn't thrilled with the Mayor's homecoming after his run-ins with him during his early years as the caped crusader. Can Batman deduce what Mayfield's plan for Gotham is before it's too late?!

In Shops: 10/5/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.