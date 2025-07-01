Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash

Absolute Flash Barry Allen, Not As Dead As We Thought? (Spoilers)

Absolute Flash Barry Allen, Not As Dead As We Thought? (Spoilers) Jeff Lemire superspeed spills the Absolute tea...

Article Summary Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire features Wally West as the main speedster, with Barry Allen presumed dead.

Hints from Lemire suggest Barry Allen’s fate in Absolute Flash may have a shocking twist yet to come.

Upcoming Absolute Flash issues showcase major threats, including Heat Wave and the mysterious Rogues.

Excitement builds as Lemire teases plans for Absolute Flash issue #8 and the series' second year.

In the new Absolute Flash series by Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles, Tom Napolitano and Adriano Lucas, the Flash is Wally West. And Barry Allen? He's dead. Dead down to his bones.

But wait a second, maybe not? In his new Substack newsletter, writer Jeff Lemire states

The response to Absolute Flash continues to be overwhelming. My collaborators, Nick Robles, Tom Napolitano and Adriano Lucas and I are so grateful to all the readers and retailers who have embraced this new version of Wally West. Some people have asked about the fate of Barry Allen and, while I don't want to spoil anything that's coming, I will say that Barry's role in the book may not be as finite as it originally seemed. Here, for the first time, is Nick's cover to Issue 8! I'm currently working on the script for Issue 12, and making plans for what the second year of the book will look like.

And while we don't have the solicits for Absolute Flash #8, we have the rest of the solicits running up to that…

ABSOLUTE FLASH #5

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) AL Kaplan (CA) Nick Robles

HEAT WAVE ATTACKS! Wally's going to need to learn to handle the heat as he faces down the monstrous Heat Wave! Can he evade his fiery grasp, or will the young speedster be burned to a crisp?! Retail: $4.99 7/16/2025 ABSOLUTE FLASH #6

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

THE ROGUES REVEALED! Just who are the mysterious Rogues chasing after Wally West, and how did they join Project Olympus?

Retail: $4.99 8/20/2025 ABSOLUTE FLASH #7

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Travis Moore (CA) Nick Robles

THE ROGUES ARE CLOSING IN! Wally's desperate for some food, but when his efforts to eat land him in hot water, will the Rogues finally get their hands on the intrepid speedster? Retail: $4.99 9/17/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!