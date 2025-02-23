Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #5 Preview

Batman: The Long Halloween - The Last Halloween #5 hits stores this week, bringing romance and danger to Gotham City on Valentine's Day. Check out the preview here.

Article Summary Batman: TLH: TLH #5 hits stores 2/26/2025, delivering romance and danger on Valentine's Day in Gotham.

This issue is part of a 10-part mystery, continuing from 2021's Long Halloween Special.

Jeph Loeb returns with top artists, paying tribute to Tim Sale's legacy in this anticipated release.

IT'S VALENTINES DAY IN GOTHAM! In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning, 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act: Batman: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021's The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy. Hehehehehehehehahahahahahahahahaahahahahaahaha! Guess who has a special Valentine's Day present for Gotham City?!

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN – THE LAST HALLOWEEN #5

DC Comics

1224DC157

1224DC158 – Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #5 Cover – $4.99

1224DC159 – Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #5 Rob Liefeld Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Bill Sienkiewicz (CA) Tim Sale

In Shops: 2/26/2025

SRP: $4.99

