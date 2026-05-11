Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, fantastic four, jonathan hickman, kev walker, Matteo Della Fonte, midnight, phillip kennedy johnson, Scie Tron

Marvel's Midnight Solicits- X-Men, Spider-Man And Fantastic Four

Midnight Solicits - X-Men by Jonathan Hickman/Matteo Della Fonte, Fantastic Four by Benjamin Percy/Kev Walker, Spider-Man by Phillip Kennedy Johnson/Scie Tronc

After World War II, with a changing public taste towards horror and away from superheroes, Marvel/Timely turned their superhero comics into horror comics… this is what the final issues of Captain America looked like from 1949…

… while Marvel Comics has occasionally dived into such with its current characters, most notabl;y Storm as a vampire and her dalliance with Dracula…

…and now they are doing it again. Here are the solicitations for Marvel's new Midnight universe line from Jonathan Hickman, Matteo Della Fonte, Benjamin Percy, Kev Walker, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scie Tronc, as first scooped last week by Bleeding Cool.

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Cover by DIKE RUAN

The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era, beginning with MIDNIGHT X-MEN! The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire. On Sale 8/5

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Cover by DIKE RUAN The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era, beginning with MIDNIGHT X-MEN! The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire. On Sale 8/5 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to mankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? On Sale September 2026

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to mankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? On Sale September 2026 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIE TRONC

A young Peter Parker is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, Peter embraces his grotesque new form to stop them. On Sale October 2026

"I'm so enthusiastic about this project—it's the most excited I've been in years. The conceit of MIDNIGHT X-MEN aligns perfectly with the kind of stories I like to tell. It has a rich, open-ended mythology that equally mixes old and new ideas into something that feels both familiar and original." Jonathan Hickman

"The work we're doing right now on the Midnight line feels like history being made. We're all bringing creator-owned sensibilities to our projects, we're redefining boundaries, we're reinventing these timeless characters in a way that's never been done. Midnight is nothing like the main line, nothing like the Ultimate line. You will see things in these books that shock you… You don't take on a job like reinventing Spider-Man to go halfway," he continued. "I'm leaving it all in the ring with MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN and I know Jonathan and Ben are doing the same." – Phillip Kennedy Johnson

"If you've read my work, you know that I see the world through a dark, disturbed lens. To me, it's always midnight. When Hickman called me, it was from a landline in the basement of an abandoned house with the wires cut. Blood poured from the receiver into my ear. I said yes. When I imagined this other version of Marvel—a terrifying, poisoned universe—my mind immediately went to the Fantastic Four. This is a title I have always loved, but would never be allowed to write otherwise. Now I could lean into my worst instincts and reimagine their story as one of cosmic, Lovecraftian dread. I am joined in this by the visionary Kev Walker, who is hard at work bringing a new origin story for Marvel's 'first family' to screaming life. I can't wait to share our nightmares with you." – Benjamin Percy

"From the original New Universe to two Ultimate Universes, Marvel has a long history of creating and inspiring bold worlds filled with unforgettable characters and fresh ideas that feel new yet recognizable at the same time. With the new Midnight line, we've given some of our most outstanding creators the opportunity to delve into the darkest corners of their imaginations and birth some of the creepiest, most terrifying takes on the Marvel Universe you've ever seen." – Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski

"Dark. Unpredictable. Unmissable. The MIDNIGHT UNIVERSE draws in longtime fans and newcomers alike to enter a terrifying new world where anything can happen. Interconnected by rich lore-building, Marvel's most definitive modern creators are given free rein to reimagine heroes with shocking twists and chilling transformations in boundary-less, creator-driven storytelling that will keep readers on edge issue after issue. The X-Men no longer fight for acceptance, they hunger for blood. The Fantastic Four venture into the unknown not to save the world—but to unleash terror upon it. And Spider-Man discovers that with great power… comes something monstrous. More will be unveiled in the months ahead, but today, the main cover for MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1 by Dike Ruan is revealed. Befitting the line's mysterious, ominous aura, the main covers of the MIDNIGHT titles will be Cloaked Covers, partially obscured with the full artwork revealed with a turn of the page. With the exception of the debut issues, the full artwork will remain shrouded in shadow, only revealing themselves to readers daring enough to pick them up on stands"

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