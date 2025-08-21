Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: late, Long Halloween

Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween, Now The Late Halloween

Bleeding Cool previously reported that Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #9 written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Chris Samnee, which was scheduled for the 27th of August 2025, has now been delayed to the 24th of September. Well, now it is even later, scheduled for the 8th of October. While the final issue, Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #10, also written by Loeb but drawn by Matteo Scalera, which had similarly slipped from the 24th of September to the 22nd of October, is now for the 29th of October.

Other notable delays from DC Comics include New History of the DC Universe #3 by Mark Waid, Dan Jurgens, Doug Mahnke and Norm Rapmund, and which had previously slipped from the 27th of August to the 10th of September, and now to the 17th of September. DC vs. Vampires: World War V #12 by Matthew Rosenberg, Andrew Klein, Otto Schmidt, Andrew Klein and French Carlomagno, which should have been out last week and was rescheduled for the 10th of September, has now been delayed another two weeks till the 24th of September.

Absolute Batman: Dark Victory (2025 Edition) was scheduled for the 2nd of September, but is now on the blocks for the 30th of September. And The New Teen Titans: The Judas Contract Deluxe Edition, which was scheduled for the 18th of November, will now rock up for the 2nd of December.

And just for variants, Immortal Legend Batman #1 (Homare non-foil cardstock variant cover) will be a week late after all the other covers to the launch comic which ship next week. And the Batman and Robin #25 (Gabriele Dell'Otto variant cover) will ship on the 17th of September, a week after all the other covers. This, it seems, is the way.

