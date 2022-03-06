Batman Urban Legends #13 Preview: State of the Batman Address

What's wrong with Batman and Zatanna in this preview of Batman Urban Legends #13, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics? Well, besides the obvious. We don't have all day to go through Batman's flaws. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #13

DC Comics

0122DC111

0122DC112 – Batman Urban Legends #13 Karl Mostert, Trish Mulvihill Cover – $7.99

0122DC113 – Batman Urban Legends #13 David Marquez Cover – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Kim Jacinto

Written by Vita Ayala, Mark Russell, Ram V, and Mohale Mashigo Art by Nikola Cizmesija, Karl Mostert, Anand Radhakrishnan, Trevor Scott, Arist Deyn, and others John Constantine enters the fray to help Batman and Zatanna with their mystical woes, but will he only tear the two further apart? In the final "Eternity" chapter, Christopher Freeman comes face to face with a brutal killer to help solve a decades-old murder…will he survive? Ace the Bat-Hound leads his posse of DC Super-Pets—Merton, Lil' Nutz the thieving squirrel, and Ursa the Russian bear—as they finally break free from the evil lab! But will they get very far without knowing where Batman is held captive?

In Shops: 3/8/2022

SRP: $7.99

