The Energon Universe in The Daily LITG, 19th of May, 2024
Transformers, GI Joe and The Energon Universe August 2024 solicitations topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Transformers, GI Joe & The Energon Universe August 2024 solicitations topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday, followed by the Basingstoke Comic Con backlash. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Transformers, GI Joe & The Energon Universe in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- Transformers, GI Joe & The Energon Universe's August 2024 Solicits
- Basingstoke Comic Con Issues Statement After Attendees Get Heated
- Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics' Full August 2024 Solicitations
- DC Comics August 2024 Solicits & Solicitations, More Than Just Batman
- Bill Maher Responds to Jackass Star Steve-O's Claim: Sorry, Not Sorry
- X-Men '97: DeMayo on Season Finale's Star Trek: TNG Special Guest Star
- Pleading The Fifth Issues for Ghost Machine in August 2024 Solicits
- Violator Origin #1 and More Todd McFarlane Spawn Comics in August 2024
- What We Do in the Shadows S06: GuillÃ©n Teases Guillermo's "New Dream"
- Bosch: Legacy Star Titus Welliver Makes It Official: Season 3 Wrapped
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Kyle Higgins, Alec Siegel & Rod Reis' COWL 1964 for the Massive-Verse
- Archer & Armstrong in Valiant & Alien Books August 2024 Solicits
- DC & Image August 2024 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 18th of May, 2024
LITG one year ago, Barry Season 4
- Barry Season 4 Was Largely Driven By Worst Season 1 Plot Hole
- A New Daredevil #1 by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder for September
- Marvel Comics Just Brought Back The Ultraverse But No One Noticed
- A Bunch Of Marvel August 2023 News Before Solicits Officially Drop
- Marvel Comics Full Solicits For August 2023… Again
- DC Comics & Dynamite Will Both Have Fire And Ice Comics Out
- Will Poulter Breaks Down His MCU Introduction and Future
- Who Left Another One Of Wolverine's Skeletons Lying Around? #XSpoilers
- Full Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- FOX "News": If CNN Can Do Trump, Why Can't We? Laura Ingraham Out?
- Cliff Chiang Has Variants For Every Issue Of The Hunger And The Dusk
- DC Publishes G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition For August
- The Cull, A Gorgeous Image Comic From Kelly Thompson & Mattia De Iulis
- Nicholas Eames Co-Writes Barbaric: Wrong Kind Of Righteous
- Spider-Woman in Major Victory's Series Debut, up for Auction
- David M. Booher Brings Back The Just-Eisner Nominated Killer Queens
- Black Hammer: The End from Jeff Lemire & Malachi Ward from Dark Horse
- Vampirella Loses Her Baby in Vampirella/Dracula: Rage From Priest
- Professor X in the Very Rare Captain Flight Comics #1, at Auction
- What The Eisner Nominees Are Saying About Being Eisner Nominated
- Alessandro Ranaldi & Elliott Kalan's Disney Villain Comic, Hades
- Zoom Rockman's Jewish Hall Of Fame Comics & Caricature At London's JW3
- What If Universal City Went To War With California? Calexit Returns
LITG two years ago, No More Star Trek For John Billingsley
- Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
- Marvel Legends Reveals Include Mojo World, Sentinels, And More Spidey
- Lucasfilm Has Learned The Wrong Lesson From Solo: A Star Wars Story
- DCeased Comes to an End at DC Comics With War Of The Undead Gods
- Rewriting The Origin Of The Watchers In Fantastic Four #43 (Spoilers)
- Secret Invasion Taking Place "During The Blip" Raises Obvious Question
- The Flash Season 9 Should Be Ultimate Arrowverse Goodbye (BCTV DD)
- Marvel Writing Conan Out Of Continuity In Savage Avengers #1?
- Night Court Resumes Filming; Premiering Midseason; Melissa Rauch Q&A
- True Story Of DC's Changing Logo in the Daily LITG, 17th of May 2022
- Carnage Aims to Steal Elf Jobs in Carnage #6
- Marvel Unveils J. Scott Campbell Variant for Amazing Fantasy #1000
- Doctor Doom Comes for Your Downloads in Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #4
- Tom King & Elsa Charretier's Love Everlasting at Image, For Money
- The Changing Face Of Krakoan Resurrection In Today's X-Men Comics
- Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins III #6 Preview: Daddy Issues
- Conner Kent Wins DC Comics' Round Robin 2022 – Check Out The Losers
- Dark Horse Announces Final Volume of Neon Genesis Evangelion Spinoff
- The Biggest Krakoan Problems Are Of Xavier's Own Making (Spoilers)
- Nightwing & Historia Get Most Eisner Award Nominations For 2022
- New Mutants #25 Leads To Marvel's Dark Web & New Inferno (Spoilers)
- Marvel Buys License To "Stan Lee" For Twenty Years
- Hope Summers, a Better Shot Than Jesus – Immortal X-Men #2 Spoilers
- The Empire Of Abigail Brand Revealed In X-Men Red #2 (Spoilers)
- Mike Mignola Returns To Hellboy's Frankenstein For A New World
- Setting Up Judgment Day In Eternals #12, And Explaining 'Plonker'
- Rewriting The Origin Of The Watchers In Fantastic Four #43 (Spoilers)
- Solo Star Wars in the Daily LITG, 18th of May 2022
LITG three years ago – Walking Dead Princesses
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E14 Preview Images: A Deadly Reunion
- Does Walking Dead UK Deal Mean Michonne's A Badass Disney Princess?
- Wolverines Gets Exclusive Animated Diamond Select Statue At Walmart
- 23 More Spoilers From Marvel's Heroes Reborn – You Have Been Warned
- New York Times Confirms John Ridley and Juann Cabal on Black Panther
- Magneto Exposed in Planet-Sized X-Men #1 Improbable Preview
- Steve Ditko's Advice to an Aspiring Comic Book Artist in 1973
- What Does WarnerMedia/Discovery Merger (WMD) Mean For DC Comics?
- Recap Pages, Batman's DuckTales And More In Justice League #61
- Changes Coming To Team GO Rocket In Pokémon GO
- I Survived: The Attacks of September 11, 2001 Graphic Novel For Kids
- 71 Marvel Comics August 2021 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- The New Marvel Comics/Diamond Deal – The End Of Big Store Discounts?
- Adrian Alphona, Kris Anka Return to Marvel's Runaways for 100th Issue
- Skybound/Image Previews : Skybound X and Clementine's Comics Debut
- The Drops of God: Epic Wine Manga Series Now Complete in English
- Comics Code Authority Returns for New Comic by Stern, Frenz, Buscema
- First Look At V. E. Schwab's Extraordinary #1 From Titan Comics
- Marvel to Cash in on Black Widow Movie with Winter Guard Mini
- Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
- Dark Horse's The Secret Land Banned In Germany, But What About Flash?
- Everybody Keeps Punching Hitler, Even Wally West – Flash #770 Spoilers
- No Poison, Just Ivy, Will Someone Let Harley Quinn Know? Catwoman #31
LITG four years ago – Poison Ivy
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Black Lightning reaction, Poison Ivy investigation and more.
- What Did DC Comics Expect From Poison Ivy in Heroes In Crisis?
- Whose Torso Is That in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Tease?
- The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production Update
- A New Interesting Detail Found In Red Dead Redemption 2
- Tony Isabella Speaks Out About DC Comics' Treatment of Black Lightning
- Steve Geppi's Lack of Social Media Filter – and Backing the Comeback
- Marc Silvestri, Holding Out on a Greg Capullo Deal For Batman/Joker?
- Shad Gaspard of Cryme Tyme Caught in Ocean Riptide, Now Missing
- Scottish Police Scold Neil Gaiman Over Public Marital Spat
- DC Comics Switches Printing from Canada to Missouri
LITG five years ago, Marvel Comics #1000
- Welcome to Marvel Comics #1000 – Is This How Marvel Intends to Sell a Million Copies in August?
- The Saltiest of Digs at DC Comics From Marvel For Free Comic Book Day 2019
- The Latest Transphobic Attacks From Comicsgate Falsely Label Others As Transphobic
- 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Stars are at Disneyland RIGHT NOW
- The Batman Who Laughs #5 is Hiding a Secret Narrative (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- David Tischman, writer on American Century, Cable, Bite Club, Star Trek, and Heroine Chic.
- Patrick Meaney, director of Grant Morrison: Talking With Gods, Warren Ellis: Captured Ghosts, She Makes Comics and Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously.
- Gene Tipton, owner of Dark Shot Comics Publishing
- Steve Lieber, artist on Detective Comics, Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Hawkman, co-creator of Whiteout.
- Jay Faerber, writer on Generation X, New Warriors, Titans, co-creator of Noble Causes, Dynamo 5, Near Death and Copperhead, and TV series Supergirl.
