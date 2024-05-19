Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Energon Universe, newlitg

The Energon Universe in The Daily LITG, 19th of May, 2024

Transformers, GI Joe and The Energon Universe August 2024 solicitations topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Transformers, GI Joe & The Energon Universe solicitations lead Bleeding Cool's traffic.

Basingstoke Comic Con backlash and attendance issues are heating up discussions.

Image Comics and DC's August 2024 solicitations are unveiled with vibrant previews.

Recap of key events from last year including Barry Season 4 driven by a major plot hole.

Transformers, GI Joe & The Energon Universe August 2024 solicitations topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday, followed by the Basingstoke Comic Con backlash. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Transformers, GI Joe & The Energon Universe in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Barry Season 4

LITG two years ago, No More Star Trek For John Billingsley

LITG three years ago – Walking Dead Princesses

LITG four years ago – Poison Ivy

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Black Lightning reaction, Poison Ivy investigation and more.

LITG five years ago, Marvel Comics #1000

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

David Tischman, writer on American Century, Cable, Bite Club, Star Trek, and Heroine Chic.

writer on American Century, Cable, Bite Club, Star Trek, and Heroine Chic. Patrick Meaney , director of Grant Morrison: Talking With Gods, Warren Ellis: Captured Ghosts, She Makes Comics and Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously.

, director of Grant Morrison: Talking With Gods, Warren Ellis: Captured Ghosts, She Makes Comics and Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously. Gene Tipton, owner of Dark Shot Comics Publishing

owner of Dark Shot Comics Publishing Steve Lieber, artist on Detective Comics, Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Hawkman, co-creator of Whiteout.

artist on Detective Comics, Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Hawkman, co-creator of Whiteout. Jay Faerber, writer on Generation X, New Warriors, Titans, co-creator of Noble Causes, Dynamo 5, Near Death and Copperhead, and TV series Supergirl.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!